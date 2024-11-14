top
U.S. Police State & Prisons

Phone Zap: Political Prisoner Malik Muhammad on Hunger Strike

by eat veggies daily and survive
Thu, Nov 14, 2024 3:14PM
Malik Muhammad has been brutalized by prison staff and is now on hunger strike in protest.
Instructions & script for calling in Malik's defense.
original image (1080x1080)
Malik Muhammad has been brutalized by prison staff and is now on hunger strike in protest. they dogpiled, beat and viciously tased him.

Call Oregon State Penitentiary any time of day to demand that they respect his human rights, return his belongings to him, and ensure his access to communications! flood their lines during business hours and pack their voicemails after hours.

OSP numbers:
(503) 378-2453 ext 4
(503) 602-0089
(503) 378-2115
(503) 378-2333
(503) 378-2125

SAMPLE SCRIPT:
“Hello, I’m calling to demand that OSP staff end their persecution of Malik Muhammad #23935744, who is bravely on hunger strike to protest C.O. brutality against him. OSP staff are violating his rights and have a legal responsibility to provide him with adequate living conditions. OSP staff must immediately return his rightful property to him and ensure his communication and visitation rights. End this injustice against Malik now!”

tips when calling:

• hit *67 before the number to conceal your caller ID.
• you do not need to provide a name or disclose any information to them.
• if asked about your relation to Malik, you can say: "I'm calling as a member of Malik's community and am concerned for his wellbeing".
• speak courteously but assertively; we're trying to provide support to Malik and exert pressure on the prison without inflaming the staff.

furthermore: if you would like to lodge a conplaint with the ORDOC ombuds office against Oregon State Pentitentiary for excessive use of force, abuse of a prisoner's rights, and illegal solitary detention (90 day limit, he's been in over 6 months), you can call and leave a message, they maybe would investigate.

OR DOC Ombuds Office
(833) 685-0842

https://www.oregon.gov/gov/Pages/Ombudsman.aspx?origin=serp_auto
For more information: https://503junk.house/@evdas/1134821910266...
