After over a year of US funded genocide in Palestine, and mass protests across the country, our government is STILL ignoring the will of the majority of Americans who say no to tax $$ and weapons to the Israeli Apartheid State: Congress is preparing to send $20 billion MORE in military aid to support the horrific slaughter in Gaza!-We say: Join THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGO. If the US won’t instate an arms embargo, we will!-Will you join our new broad coalition to bring monthly nonviolent resistance to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, CA, from where US weapons are sent to Israel…Support our campaign until the US stops funding Israeli genocide in Palestine.-THE PEOPLE’S ARMS EMBARGO: Will your organization become a co-sponsor?Growing List of Co-sponsors and Endorsers:IMPORTANT: For our first action we decided to be more public in our organizing so that we could more easily build a broad coalition initially. For future actions we will organize in a more secure manner. Thanks for your understanding.NOV. 20! WORLD CHILDREN'S DAYArrive at your designated gate, 6:30am sharp, or sooner.Bring: Warm clothes, (bloodied) shrouded "baby/child" (one per person as able), signs/banners/flags/keffiyehs. (Banners/signs will also be provided.)New to Travis Protests? Join the Main Gate Rally; Meet up in Commercial Parking Lot at Parker Rd and Air Base Parkway. Park car in commercial parking lot.Have an affinity/spokes group? Contact Wynd for recommendations: kaufmyn [at] aol.com Will your organization sponsor or endorse our campaign? Contact: toby4peace [at] sonic.net Orientation Zoom Meeting Saturday, Nov. 16, 8:30am. All welcome.Recommend one person from each spoke/affinity group to attend:(Passcode: 010790)There will be green, yellow and red options (low to high risk for arrest)Needs/Wish List:-Volunteer(s) to coordinate Carpools (Best to minimize cars due to limited parking, etc.)-Volunteers for Jail Support (Jail Support will be provided)-Videographers/Photographers at each gate.Peace keepers/de-escalators, police liaison and trained legal observer(s) will be present at each gate.UPDATES & Signal:-Periodic Updates: Please check this doc periodically for updates, especially the night of 11/19 and the very early morning of 11/20:-On Signal? Join our (not secure) Nov. 20 Action signal group for questions and sharing: