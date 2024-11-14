Op-Ed: Empowering Bay Area Youth to Combat the Tobacco Crisis by Gwen Penalber & Tatiana Montalvo

Passionate Bay Area youth are mobilizing to protect future generations from the predatory practices of Big Tobacco. We are the voices critical to the protection of our communities from the Tobacco industry, as we emphasize the urgent need for health policy initiatives that prioritize our future over corporate interest.



In the heart of the Bay Area, a movement is taking shape—a collective of passionate youth determined to reclaim their communities from the grip of the tobacco industry. The Community Action Model (CAM) represents not just a response to a pressing public health crisis, but a clarion call for youth empowerment and community-driven change. Our vision is clear: to protect the next generation from the predatory practices of Big Tobacco. This op-ed aims to highlight the critical role youth play in this fight and the urgent need for policy reforms that prioritize their health and future.



For over seven years, CAM has engaged young leaders in San Francisco, equipping them with the tools to understand and combat the strategies employed by tobacco companies, particularly those targeting marginalized communities. Our recent focus has been on minimum pricing strategies—essentially marketing tricks that allow tobacco retailers to sidestep regulations and lure young people into purchasing harmful products. We are advocating for a policy change that prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone born on or after January 1, 2005, with the goal of full implementation by 2026. This is not just policy; it’s a protective shield for our communities.



Accountability: A Historical Perspective

To understand the gravity of our mission, we must confront the historical injustices wrought by the commercial tobacco industry. As we are committed to the self-determination of our communities, CAM acknowledges the colonial heritage of Big Tobacco. Our campaigning strategies do not target the production or use of ceremonial tobacco used by Native American tribes for their right to cultural practices all too often deprived of them. Tobacco marketing has a legacy steeped in racism and exploitation and has now come to evolve into the specific targeting of low-income neighborhoods where youth are most vulnerable. The industry's tactics have evolved, but the intent remains predatory. We have partnered with San Francisco tobacco retailers to garner support for a tobacco-free generation with the understanding that these are the occupations of those similarly victimized by systemic inequities in our SF neighborhoods. Retailer Peter Qaqundah affirms the attainability of our vision, as he is committed to operating in compliance with the ban on flavored vapes, does not upsell any tobacco products, and notes that his clientele is primarily older generations.



Our community has spoken—through key informant interviews and grassroots discussions, we've gathered insights that reveal the alarming persistence of these marketing strategies. Despite the undeniable harm caused by these products, tobacco companies have evaded accountability, leaving our youth to bear the consequences. It is imperative that politicians and stakeholders recognize the invaluable perspectives youth bring to the table.

We are not mere bystanders; we are directly affected by these issues and must be included in the decision-making processes that shape our lives.



The Importance of Youth Involvement:

Our experiences and insights are vital. Recent data collected from key informant interviews highlights the demographics of youth tobacco use, revealing alarming trends. Young people are being targeted in ways that are often overlooked by adults disconnected from our realities. The necessity for youth voices in this fight is more urgent than ever. A key informant of CAM, supervisor Matt Dorsey of District 6 emphasized that, as a coalition-driven organization, we have continued to empower young people in the community to talk to one another. Among the folk, we want to support most are low-income youth of color disproportionately targeted by Tobacco marketing through the strategic placement of tobacco retailers.



We represent a new generation that must navigate the complexities of a world rife with electronic cigarettes and vapes. We cannot allow decisions about our health and future to be made by those who do not understand our experiences. Engaging youth from diverse backgrounds is crucial; it fosters a holistic understanding of the challenges we face and ensures that solutions are relevant and effective. In collaboration with other Tobacco prevention organizations and the SFDPH, CAM has hosted showcases that invite members of the wider Bay Area community to gather, encouraging dialogue with youth perspectives. Our youth-based network has connected with students to present research findings in SF schools, fostering community empowerment through education.



A Call to Action:

The time for action is now. As we push for policy, system, and environment (PSE) changes in San Francisco, we need the support of politicians and community leaders who recognize the importance of youth involvement. Together, we can create a movement that prioritizes health over profit and empowerment over-exploitation.

Let us stand united against the manipulative tactics of Big Tobacco. With the Community Action Model leading the charge, we can protect our communities and pave the way for a healthier, smoke-free future. This is not just about legislation; it’s about creating a legacy of resilience, advocacy, and empowerment for generations to come. Join us in this fight for our future.