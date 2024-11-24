From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vegan Pop Up Market at Exit Now - November 2024
Date:
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
7 Stars Holistic Healing Center
Location Details:
Exit Now
3223 Pierce Street, Richmond, CA 94804
Last event of the season! Join us for a day of fun, sun, music, and awesome plant-based food! Join us in Richmond for the best vegan pop up market in the East Bay. Your purchase supports local business and animal rescue! Buy from East Bay chefs serving delicious and sustainable plant-based plates. 10% of your purchase goes to Jelly’s Place, an East Bay animal rescue. The pop up market is at Exit Now, right next to 7 Stars and across the street from the Pacific East Mall. Made possible with support from 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center.
For more information: https://www.7starshhc.com/vegan-pop-up-mar...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 14, 2024 11:29AM
