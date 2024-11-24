Vegan Pop Up Market at Exit Now - November 2024

Date:

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

7 Stars Holistic Healing Center

Location Details:

Exit Now

3223 Pierce Street, Richmond, CA 94804

Last event of the season! Join us for a day of fun, sun, music, and awesome plant-based food! Join us in Richmond for the best vegan pop up market in the East Bay. Your purchase supports local business and animal rescue! Buy from East Bay chefs serving delicious and sustainable plant-based plates. 10% of your purchase goes to Jelly’s Place, an East Bay animal rescue. The pop up market is at Exit Now, right next to 7 Stars and across the street from the Pacific East Mall. Made possible with support from 7 Stars Holistic Healing Center.