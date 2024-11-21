From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Benefit for Sudan
Date:
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Ghadar Collective
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Join us for an event to benefit the resistance against colonialism, imperialism, and genocide in Sudan. We will be hosting educational teach-ins and discussions, live music, and local vendors. All proceeds will support Sudanese mutual aid. Please come thru if you’re able.
$10 NOTAFLOF
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCXA2qHyyCc/
