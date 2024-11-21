Benefit for Sudan

Date:

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Ghadar Collective

Location Details:

SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz

Join us for an event to benefit the resistance against colonialism, imperialism, and genocide in Sudan. We will be hosting educational teach-ins and discussions, live music, and local vendors. All proceeds will support Sudanese mutual aid. Please come thru if you’re able.



$10 NOTAFLOF