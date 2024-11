Across the country and in our local communities, we are facing the truth of the devastating reality that Trump will be our next president. This is a time to reach for each other, to feel together, and to recommit to our values: community care, solidarity, and justice for all.In the midst of your grief, rage, and fear– come together with other people in your community who care. To our fellow white people: we play an important role right now to show up, fight white supremacy, and recommit to organizing our own people away from the far right. There have always been white people who rejected racism and chose solidarity and justice. It is our calling to step into that legacy in the days, months, and years ahead.Join SURJ for a community meeting to get grounded together, get clear on our analysis of how we got here – and then get organized for the work ahead.Register here: https://www.mobilize.us/surj/event/743217/ This event meets ADA standards.SURJ (Showing Up for Racial Justice) Santa Cruz County, a chapter of the national SURJ organization, works to educate, organize and mobilize white folks to dismantle white supremacy, in ourselves and in the world around us, while engaging in the multi-racial, cross-class movement for racial and economic justice. As we learn and unlearn, we are committed to taking action in relationship with and being accountable to, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-led organizations in our efforts for collective liberation.Our chapter includes all of Santa Cruz County: Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Aptos, Felton, Ben Lomond, and Boulder Creek.