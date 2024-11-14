top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International Anti-War

A Call for Global Public Mobilization Against the Ongoing Zionist Aggression on Gaza

by The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)
Thu, Nov 14, 2024 6:12AM
A Call for Global Public Mobilization Against the Ongoing Zionist Aggression on Gaza and the Siege in the North, Denouncing the War of Genocide and Starvation, and Supporting the Resilience of Our People and Their Rights.
We call on the peoples and forces of our Arab and Islamic nations, as well as all freedom-loving people worldwide, to escalate all forms of demonstrations and mass marches this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday across all cities, capitals, and public squares in the Arab, Islamic, and global arenas, by surrounding the embassies of the zionist entity and those of its supporting nations, in protest against the ongoing zionist aggression on Gaza, denouncing the siege of its northern regions, and exposing and condemning the genocide war and starvation inflicted upon the civilians of our Palestinian people.

Furthermore, we urge the denunciation of American, British, and German support for the occupation in its war and aggression against Gaza.

Let the voices of freedom ring out loud and clear—against the zionist crimes and massacres against our people in Gaza for over a year, against the starvation of our people in the northern Gaza Strip, and against the ongoing genocide war of innocent civilians. Our steadfast and patient people in Gaza look to the masses of their nation and to the free people of the world to participate actively and to exert pressure by all means until the aggression ceases and the genocide ends.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)
Wednesday: 11 Jumada al-Awwal 1446 AH
Corresponding to: November 13, 2024
For more information: https://abolitionmedia.noblogs.org/12470/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code