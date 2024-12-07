top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/7/2024
California Arts + Action Racial Justice

Redbirds 29th Annual Blanket Drive and Mini Powwow

Redbird 2024 Blanket Drive and Mini Powwow
original image (1224x1584)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Corina Roberts Redbird
Email:
Location Details:
Simi Valley Public Library, 2929 Tapo Canypn Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Gathering new, warm blankets and the funds to ship them to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. We have worked with Alex White Plume for two decades to insure that support goes to rural families.

Redbird's 29th Annual Blanket Drive and Mini Powwow
Benefitting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation of South Dakota
December 7, 2024, 11 AM - 3 PM
Simi Valley Public Library, 2929 Tapo Canypn Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063

Everyone welcome. This event is a family-friendly Native American cultural gathering, a mini pow wow and blanket drive benefitting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. We are seeking new, warm, washable blankets, and monetary donations to ship them to the White Plume family in Manderson, South Dakota, who will in turn distribute them to rural families.

A community powwow includes Native American singing, dancing, drumming, traditional music forms, and arts and crafts. Visitors are welcome to this event whether or not they are able to contribute.

All powwow drums and all dancers are welcome. Flutists, hoop dancers, bird singers, storytellers…everyone is welcome. Redbird's host drum for many years has been Blue Star, and we hope they will be joining us again this year. This year we will also be joined by the Redrum drum.

Weather permitting, the gathering will take place outside on the southwest lawn of the library. In the event of rain or high winds, we will be in the Community Room.

This effort is funded entirely by donations. If you are unable to attend but wish to contribute, please donate online, or via US Mail. We will begin packing blankets for shipment on Sunday, December 8 and begin shipping on Monday, December 9. We do not have a drop-off location for after-event blanket donations. If you have questions please contact us at redbirds_vision [at] hotmail.com

All online donations made through 12.31.24 will benefit the blanket drive. You may choose any donation option on our website; your donation will be directed to the blanket drive.
For more information: http://www.RedbirdsVisions.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 14, 2024 5:01AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code