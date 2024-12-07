From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Redbirds 29th Annual Blanket Drive and Mini Powwow
Date:
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Corina Roberts Redbird
Email:
Location Details:
Simi Valley Public Library, 2929 Tapo Canypn Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Gathering new, warm blankets and the funds to ship them to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. We have worked with Alex White Plume for two decades to insure that support goes to rural families.
Redbird's 29th Annual Blanket Drive and Mini Powwow
Benefitting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation of South Dakota
December 7, 2024, 11 AM - 3 PM
Simi Valley Public Library, 2929 Tapo Canypn Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Everyone welcome. This event is a family-friendly Native American cultural gathering, a mini pow wow and blanket drive benefitting the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. We are seeking new, warm, washable blankets, and monetary donations to ship them to the White Plume family in Manderson, South Dakota, who will in turn distribute them to rural families.
A community powwow includes Native American singing, dancing, drumming, traditional music forms, and arts and crafts. Visitors are welcome to this event whether or not they are able to contribute.
All powwow drums and all dancers are welcome. Flutists, hoop dancers, bird singers, storytellers…everyone is welcome. Redbird's host drum for many years has been Blue Star, and we hope they will be joining us again this year. This year we will also be joined by the Redrum drum.
Weather permitting, the gathering will take place outside on the southwest lawn of the library. In the event of rain or high winds, we will be in the Community Room.
This effort is funded entirely by donations. If you are unable to attend but wish to contribute, please donate online, or via US Mail. We will begin packing blankets for shipment on Sunday, December 8 and begin shipping on Monday, December 9. We do not have a drop-off location for after-event blanket donations. If you have questions please contact us at redbirds_vision [at] hotmail.com
All online donations made through 12.31.24 will benefit the blanket drive. You may choose any donation option on our website; your donation will be directed to the blanket drive.
For more information: http://www.RedbirdsVisions.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 14, 2024 5:01AM
