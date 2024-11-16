From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Urban Agriculture as Colonial Resistance: Reclaiming Land & Food Sovereignty in the Modern City
Date:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time:
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UCSC Community Herb Garden
Location Details:
UCSC Community Herb Garden, CASFS Farm And Garden, 152 Farm Rd, Santa Cruz
Join us in the garden this Saturday for conversations on Urban Agriculture as Colonial Resistance with Jiapsi Gomez! All are welcome! ✊🏽🧑🏽🌾
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCR6ND5yaRi/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 13, 2024 6:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network