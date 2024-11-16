From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Urban Agriculture as Colonial Resistance: Reclaiming Land & Food Sovereignty in the Modern City

Date:

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UCSC Community Herb Garden

Location Details:

UCSC Community Herb Garden, CASFS Farm And Garden, 152 Farm Rd, Santa Cruz

Join us in the garden this Saturday for conversations on Urban Agriculture as Colonial Resistance with Jiapsi Gomez! All are welcome! ✊🏽🧑🏽‍🌾