Newsom administration doubles down on dirty biogas in LCFS vote by Dan Bacher

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) is the nation’s largest and most lucrative pollution trading scheme for factory farm biogas.

Sacramento — During a long meeting that extended into the evening on Nov. 8, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approved a series of “hotly contested, controversial amendments” to one of the state’s oldest climate laws, the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), according to a statement from Food and Water Watch.



The decision, among other things, “cements polluting factory farm biogas as the climate program’s most lavishly incentivized transportation fuel for decades to come,” the group said.



Food and Water Watch Staff Attorney Tyler Lobdell, released the following statement:



“With today’s vote, Governor Newsom’s flagship climate program has devolved into a polluter’s paradise. Instead of leading the way with bold climate action, CARB now finds itself in violation of state law as it pushes ahead with an LCFS that is counterproductive and unjust. For months, Newsom’s CARB has ignored repeated testimony from experts and frontline environmental justice communities demanding the agency stop rewarding factory farm pollution. Going forward, all options are on the table as we seek to safeguard our climate and communities.”



On the other hand, many speakers at the meeting criticized the board’s decision for driving up gas prices.



“We do not need lower CARB emissions — good grief!” said California resident Melanie Arace in a public comment to the board. “If this is all about the air quality, one sliver of our country isn’t going to clean the air of the entire planet. Quit taxing us to death!”



The LCFS began under the Arnold Schwarzenegger administration. It was intended to lower the state's greenhouse gas emissions as the state continues its transition to zero emissions by 2045.



For years, Food and Water Water Watch has sounded the alarm on the impacts of California’s subsidized factory farm gas buildout nationwide. In February, 160+ groups demanded Governor Newsom seize upon an open LCFS rulemaking to stop funneling the program’s climate funds toward dirty factory farm gas. .



Background



California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) is the nation’s largest and most lucrative pollution trading scheme for factory farm biogas. Designed to slash climate warming emissions from California’s transportation sector, the program’s perverse incentives are instead spurring the buildout of polluting factory farms in California and across the country. A Food and Water Watch analysis found that 15 California mega-dairies receiving lucrative green energy credits through the LCFS program emit levels of methane visible by satellite and imaging aircraft.



Due to CARB’s shoddy accounting that ignores both the up- and downstream emissions of factory farm gas production, the LCFS awards factory farm gas a falsely negative carbon intensity, allowing factory farms to earn credits by “capturing” the gas and selling those credits to other major polluters. This incentivizes the buildout of gas infrastructure and the factory farming model, both huge sources of climate, air and water pollution disproportionately impacting low-income communities and communities of color. Nowhere is this more obvious than California’s Central Valley, where residents' concerns with mega dairy air and water pollution have been repeatedly ignored by CARB.



The vote also has nationwide implications. Oregon, New Mexico and Washington have all adopted LCFS programs modeled on California’s; nearly a dozen other states are considering similar programs. Other states in the early stages of adopting clean transportation fuel standards have the opportunity to close the biogas loophole, before it incentivizes the buildout of biogas infrastructure, bigger herd sizes, and more pollution.