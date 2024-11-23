From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trans Day of Remembrance
Saturday, November 23, 2024
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Protest
San José People's Pride
St. James Park, N. 2nd St. & E St. James St., San José
Join us Saturday 11/23, 5pm at St. James Park for a militant vigil. Protest and march against the parties responsible for Trans and Palestinian murder and genocide!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCPt0zvTZdm/
