A Texas oil company, Sable Offshore Corp., is charging ahead with dangerous plans to restart a corroded, old oil pipeline that ruptured off the Santa Barbara coast in 2015. Restarting the pipeline would be a disaster for coastal communities and our climate because it would allow Sable to bring three offshore oil platforms back online that have been shuttered for nearly 10 years.Fortunately, the Coastal Commission has the power to stop Sable in its tracks. They are meeting on Friday November 15 in San Francisco and will be discussing Sable’s violations and unpermitted work on the coastal zone.We’ll be rallying at the Coastal Commission meeting and then giving public comment to encourage them to stand strong and require Sable to play by the rules. And we need to make sure that this disastrous pipeline never has a second chance to spill!We want to make sure that state agencies like the coastal commission see our solidarity extends across the state and that this affects all of California.Can you join us in San Francisco and help bring a few friends and allies too?What: Rally & Press Conference Urging Coastal Commission to Stop Sable’s Oil Pipeline in Santa Barbara, followed by public comment.When: Friday, November 15 at 8amWhere: Hyatt Regency San Francisco, 5 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111Who: Center for Biological Diversity, Last Chance Alliance, Extinction Rebellion SF Bay, Oil and Gas Action Network, Fearless Grandmothers, 1000 Grandmothers, Sunflower Alliance, CalPIRG, UC Santa Barbara Environmental Affairs Board and more!If you want to make public comment, you’ll need to sign up on this form (for General Public Comment) before 5pm on Thursday: https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/request-testimony/friday/ Thanks so much for showing your solidarity at this critical time!RSVP: Stop Offshore Drilling In California - Coastal Commission meeting in San Francisco: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdlYDiThWw8bEw9rT-cYQEbOau8FTu8853oSAlFNcnHjQswzw/viewform