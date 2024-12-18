From the Open-Publishing Calendar
KQED Climate Book Club: Kim Stanley Robinson's The Ministry for the Future
Date:
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Climate action starts with talking about it, and the KQED Climate Book Club, led by KQED Climate Reporter Danielle Venton, gives us something to talk about. You can read the book and join the conversation online in advance. This summer, we'll be reading Kim Stanley Robinson's The Ministry for the Future. Grab your copy now!
Bring some books you're ready to pass on at our book exchange, and grab one or two new ones to keep the conversation going! Refreshments included.
$11.50.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4659
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 13, 2024 4:25AM
