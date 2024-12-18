KQED Climate Book Club: Kim Stanley Robinson's The Ministry for the Future

Date:

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

The Commons at KQED

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Climate action starts with talking about it, and the KQED Climate Book Club, led by KQED Climate Reporter Danielle Venton, gives us something to talk about. You can read the book and join the conversation online in advance. This summer, we'll be reading Kim Stanley Robinson's The Ministry for the Future. Grab your copy now!



Bring some books you're ready to pass on at our book exchange, and grab one or two new ones to keep the conversation going! Refreshments included.



$11.50.