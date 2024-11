Tom Wetzel, author of Overcoming Capitalism, Strategy for the Working Class in the 21st Century, says "We live in a capitalist society. But what are its core features? How could we possibly replace it? I'll provide some brief answers to these questions, covering two core features: subordination of people as wage-workers, and using nature systematically as a free dumping ground for wastes. Then I'll discuss a democratic self-organization strategy and how we see this unfolding today in the green unionist fight against environmental devastation."Join us!Q & A and book signing immediately after; book sales by Books on B.Join on Zoom if you can't come in person: https://bit.ly/overcomingcap Free