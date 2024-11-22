From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Presentation: Overcoming Capitalism by Author Tom Wetzel
Date:
Friday, November 22, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church
Email:
Phone:
510-581-2060
Location Details:
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church
22577 Bayview Avenue
Hayward, CA 94541
Tom Wetzel, author of Overcoming Capitalism, Strategy for the Working Class in the 21st Century, says "We live in a capitalist society. But what are its core features? How could we possibly replace it? I'll provide some brief answers to these questions, covering two core features: subordination of people as wage-workers, and using nature systematically as a free dumping ground for wastes. Then I'll discuss a democratic self-organization strategy and how we see this unfolding today in the green unionist fight against environmental devastation."
Join us!
Q & A and book signing immediately after; book sales by Books on B.
Join on Zoom if you can't come in person: https://bit.ly/overcomingcap
Free
For more information: https://starrking.churchcenter.com/calenda...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 13, 2024 4:24AM
