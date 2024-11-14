top
San Francisco Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Walk Your Values: A Conscious Fashion Show

San Francisco Ferry Building Grand Hall 1 Ferry Building San Francisco, CA 94105
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
San Francisco Ferry Building
Grand Hall 1 Ferry Building
San Francisco, CA 94105
Walk Your Values is a fashion show experience hosted by KQED and ethical fashion nonprofit Remake. Inspired by Remake's Walk Your Values New York Fashion Week runway shows and KQED Arts' series Fit Check, this unique gathering celebrates self-expression through conscious style choices and pre-loved, upcycled and ethically produced pieces.

Join local creatives, activists, designers and influential style/fashion journalists to explore the lifecycle of clothes and the intersection of personal style and sustainability in the Bay Area.

Dress in your most stylish pre-loved outfit, learn style tips and connect with other fashion enthusiasts to build a better future for people and the planet.

$28.75.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4644
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 13, 2024 4:24AM
