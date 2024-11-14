Walk Your Values: A Conscious Fashion Show

Date:

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

San Francisco Ferry Building

Grand Hall 1 Ferry Building

San Francisco, CA 94105

Walk Your Values is a fashion show experience hosted by KQED and ethical fashion nonprofit Remake. Inspired by Remake's Walk Your Values New York Fashion Week runway shows and KQED Arts' series Fit Check, this unique gathering celebrates self-expression through conscious style choices and pre-loved, upcycled and ethically produced pieces.



Join local creatives, activists, designers and influential style/fashion journalists to explore the lifecycle of clothes and the intersection of personal style and sustainability in the Bay Area.



Dress in your most stylish pre-loved outfit, learn style tips and connect with other fashion enthusiasts to build a better future for people and the planet.



$28.75.