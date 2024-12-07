From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Klamath Dam Removal Celebration
Date:
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Save California Salmon
Location Details:
Arcata Theatre Lounge, 1036 G St, Arcata
Come Join us for a night of celebration for dam removal and the salmon's return to the Upper Klamath Basin. We will have bands, speakers, art and video that highlight the last 20 + years of the movement to UnDam the Klamath. Tickets will be on sale on Nov. 17th at http://www.arcatatheatre.com.
https://www.californiasalmon.org/
https://www.californiasalmon.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8534239366...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 12, 2024 10:38PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network