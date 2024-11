Palestinian Resistance Vow West Bank, al-Quds to Remain Palestinian by abolition media

๐‡๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ฌ



Hamas condemned far-right Zionist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrichโ€™s announcement to proceed with plans for โ€œimposing โ€˜Israeliโ€™ sovereigntyโ€ over the West Bank, expanding settlements, and blocking the establishment of a Palestinian state.



In a statement, Hamas described Smotrichโ€™s declaration as a โ€œdefinitive confirmation of the occupationโ€™s colonial intentions and its denial of our peopleโ€™s national rights,โ€ adding that it โ€œrefutes the illusions of those seeking peace and coexistence with this Nazi entity built on terrorism, rights theft, and land seizure.โ€



Hamas reiterated its commitment, along with other Resistance factions, to โ€œconfront the occupationโ€™s schemes.โ€ The statement emphasized that Smotrichโ€™s plans โ€œwill not alter historical facts: the West Bank is pure Palestinian land, an essential part of our independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.โ€



The Resistance movement also called on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to โ€œtake effective action to restrain this colonial Zionist gang, which persists in challenging international legitimacy,โ€ warning that such policies โ€œwill only escalate tensions regionally and internationally.โ€



๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ข๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ž๐ฌ



The Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees responded by stating that Smotrichโ€™s announcement โ€œconfirms the Zionist entityโ€™s continuation of its crimes and ethnic cleansing war to uproot and eradicate our people from their land.โ€ They stressed that โ€œthe West Bank and al-Quds will remain Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic lands with no place for fascist Zionists.โ€



The committees reaffirmed their commitment to opposing the occupationโ€™s plans and extremist leaders, urging โ€œthose betting on peace and normalization to abandon their illusions and join the honorable and dignified battle of resistance.โ€



๐ ๐š๐ญ๐š๐ก ๐š๐ฅ-๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐Ÿ๐š๐๐š



Fatah al-Intifada also criticized Smotrichโ€™s statements as a โ€œslap to all those deluded by peace with the โ€˜Israeliโ€™ occupation.โ€ It noted that Smotrichโ€™s remarks, coinciding with the genocide in Gaza, โ€œunderscore the interconnectedness of crimes against the Palestinian people and their national rights (โ€ฆ) and openly express the Zionist intent to annex the West Bank, aligning with plans to displace our people there.โ€



Fatah al-Intifada further affirmed that โ€œSmotrichโ€™s delusions and his gang will be shattered on the rock of resilience, steadfastness, and defense of the land.โ€ The group urged โ€œthe Arab and Islamic nations to fulfill their national, religious, and humanitarian responsibilities by supporting our people and resistance in Gaza and the West Bank to thwart the occupationโ€™s aims of liquidating the Palestinian cause.โ€



On Monday, Smotrich announced that he had issued orders to prepare for what he described as โ€œimposing Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank,โ€ aiming to implement the plan next year. According to Reuters, Smotrich expressed hope that in the โ€œnew Trump eraโ€ this move would gain support, with the goal of making 2025 โ€œthe year of sovereignty over the West Bank.โ€



๐๐ ๐‹๐



The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine argued that Smotrichโ€™s plans โ€œare part of a systematic strategy pursued by the occupation to eliminateโ€ popular Palestinian resistance. The organization further stated that this level of belligerence โ€œcould not have reached this extent without American support, international complicity, and the significant retreat in the official Arab stance.โ€



The Front concluded by proclaiming the Palestinian people โ€œwill remain rooted in their land, with no option by to resist, struggle and continue the path of fighting.โ€



๐๐จ๐ญ ๐š ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ซ๐ฌ๐ญ



Just in late October, Smotrich said that in the wake of the October 2023 events, the Zionist regime โ€œcan and must apply โ€˜Israeliโ€™ sovereignty in [the West Bank] and in Gaza.โ€



Speaking at the so-called Middle East Summit, a conference hosted by โ€˜Israelโ€™ 365โ€”a media platform targeting American evangelicalsโ€”Smotrich, who also leads the Religious Zionism party, argued that the regime should abandon โ€œwrong conceptsโ€ of a โ€œtwo-state solutionโ€.



He called for an โ€œunequivocal โ€˜Israeliโ€™ statementโ€ to the Arab world and beyond, declaring that โ€œa Palestinian state will not be established.โ€



This stance, Smotrich emphasized, should be underscored by โ€œthe establishment of new cities and settlements deep in the [West Bank] and bringing hundreds of thousands of additional settlers to live in them.โ€



The Zionist Minister further advocated for Israeli control over the Gaza Strip, pointing out that last yearโ€™s events represented โ€œpainful evidenceโ€ that prolonged absence of a military presence in the besieged Palestinian territory endangers the regime and its settlers, โ€œand we must not allow this.โ€



โ€œThose who do not want or are unable to put aside their national ambitions will receive assistance from us to emigrate to one of the many Arab countries where the Arabs can realize their national ambitions, or to any other destination in the world,โ€ he said.