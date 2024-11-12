Activists Call on Congress, Act Now to Save Gaza by Phil Pasquini

Activists from Code Pink visited Senate offices today in seeking support for Senator Bernie Sanders Joint Resolutions of Disapproval for withholding arms from Israel for violations of US law.

WASHINGTON (11-12) – Congress members are being welcomed back from their long recess all this week by Code Pink activists on November 12 during their weeklong “Flood Congress for Palestine” action by calling on members not to violate Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act, which mandates withholding military assistance to any government blocking U.S. humanitarian aid.



In their action today, activists in small groups paid personal visits to the offices of 19 representatives who have yet to decide if they will support Senator Bernie Sanders Joint Resolutions of Disapproval (JRDs). The resolutions would act as a legislative tool for Congress to formally challenge executive actions regarding foreign military aid to Israel. The six-part resolution specifically identifies military equipment in the $20 billion arms sales for the purchase of 120mm Tank Rounds, Medium Tactical Vehicles, 120mm High Explosive Mortar Rounds, F-15IA Fighter Aircraft, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs) and Anti-Jam and Global Positioning System (GPS) Receivers.



Passage of the resolution would send a strong message to Israel that American military support is not unconditional, and that misuse of military aid would have repercussions. The resolution is expected to come up for a vote early next week. Additionally, activists also pointed out how the Democrats in no small part lost the presidential election due to their continued hardline support of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. They also encouraged representatives to stand on the right side of history while they control Congress in the closing weeks of the Biden administration.



Office staff were also reminded that today is the last day for Israel to comply with President Biden’s 30-day deadline to resume allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza or face the legally required limits on U.S. weapons transfers. As of this writing, Israel has yet to comply while Gazans grow closer to being starved to death after being bombed and killed daily.



On Sunday, CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) quoted National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saying that “This week we will make our judgments about what kind of progress they have made. And then Secretary Austin, Secretary Blinken, and the president will make judgments about what we do in response....”



CAIR continued with, “Although President Biden should have never given Netanyahu an extra 30 days to continue bombing hospitals, murdering children and killing aid workers, he must now enforce the red line he set by upholding American law and suspending weapons deliveries to Israel.”



“Anything less than an embargo on offensive weapons will send a message of impotence, illegality and immorality that will loom over what remains of President Biden's legacy long after he leaves office.”



Biden, who has been continuously beseeched by activists to salvage his legacy by taking firm action now in ending the siege and war in Gaza and to stop arming Israel, has yet to do so directly.



This afternoon, Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with Biden at the White House in what has been termed a “thank you” visit for supporting Israel. During their meeting, in his conversation with the president, Herzog noted that Biden was “clearly a Zionist” for his support for Israel.



There has been some minor pushback regarding Israeli support, however, in that 139 Caterpillar D9 armored bulldozers that Israel has paid for that are used to destroy buildings and infrastructure in Gaza and the West Bank have been delayed in shipping due to the lack of export approval. This partial embargo, in place for several months now, may continue and came about because of growing concerns here in the U.S. about their use.



Additionally, it has also been reported that half of the 1,300 one-ton Boeing bombs purchased by Israel have been held up for transfer which the Middle East Monitor reported was due to US concerns that “they could be used to harm civilians in Gaza.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



