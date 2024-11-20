From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Understanding Gaza Film Series: No Other Land
Date:
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Reel Work May Day Labor Film Festival
Location Details:
SEIU Local 521, 517 Mission St, Santa Cruz
Judged Best Documentary Film at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival, this award-winning film portrays the alliance that develops between the Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers as they chronicle the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta community and mass expulsion of its residents by Israeli soldiers.
Facilitated discussion to follow on the ongoing carnage and prospects for peace.
Watch the trailer for No Other Land on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AS6v3hC86Q&t=33s
This film has not been theatrically released yet in the U.S.
Facilitated discussion to follow on the ongoing carnage and prospects for peace.
Watch the trailer for No Other Land on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AS6v3hC86Q&t=33s
This film has not been theatrically released yet in the U.S.
For more information: http://www.reelwork.org/schedule.htm
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 12, 2024 8:52AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network