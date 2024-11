Judged Best Documentary Film at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival, this award-winning film portrays the alliance that develops between the Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers as they chronicle the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta community and mass expulsion of its residents by Israeli soldiers.Facilitated discussion to follow on the ongoing carnage and prospects for peace.Watch the trailer for No Other Land on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AS6v3hC86Q&t=33s This film has not been theatrically released yet in the U.S.