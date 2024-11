Join EDC’s Chief Counsel, Linda Krop, and Staff Attorney, Jeremy Frankel to learn more about an attempt by a fly-by-night company, Sable, to restart the same corroded pipeline that ruptured in 2015, causing one of the biggest spills in California history. On behalf of our clients, GOO! and SBCAN, EDC has been fighting to stop the restart of the pipelines and other equipment formerly owned by ExxonMobil, including three offshore platforms and the Las Flores Canyon processing facility. Sable has told its investors that it plans to restart the entire operation, including the pipeline, before the end of the year.Join us for this informational webinar to learn about the many ways EDC is working to protect our communities and environment from this dangerous pipeline restart.WHEN: Tuesday, November 19, noon-12:45PMREGISTER: https://bit.ly/sablewebinar