top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/16/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Contemporary Indigenous Voices of California’s South Coast Range

Asilomar State Beach &amp; Conference Grounds, Grace H. Dodge Chapel Auditorium
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
repost
Location Details:
Asilomar State Beach & Conference Grounds, Grace H. Dodge Chapel Auditorium, 800 Asilomar Ave, Pacific Grove
Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds is pleased to invite the public to view a selection of short films that explore the cultural practices and personal stories of local and regional Indigenous community members, including Indigenous perspectives on climate change and traditional stewardship. A discussion with the artist/film maker Kirti Bassendine and local Indigenous leaders follows the screening, which will take place in the historical, Julia Morgan-designed Grace H. Dodge Chapel Auditorium.

Following its debut at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, photographer and filmmaker Kirti Bassendine brings her important work to the Monterey Peninsula. “As an artist, Kirti is intrigued by human relationships – especially how they impact the discovery of identity and belonging within one’s culture and the wider world. By bringing… Indigenous voices together, she creates a unique experience for audiences to engage with these ideas themselves.” (https://www.famsf.org/exhibitions/contemporary-indigenous-voices)

Each short film is a vignette about an Indigenous leader from California’s South Coast Range, which reaches from the Santa Francisco peninsula through the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Bay, and the lower Salinan Valley, and “highlights cultural connections between Indigenous people and their ancestral lands.”

These topics are timely because, in Bassendine’s words, “…Rematriation, Land Back, is a big conversation. “We are here, we have always been here,” is the fundamental message.” (https://www.famsf.org/stories/q-a-contemporary-indigenous-voices-kirti-bassendine)

Following the screening, artist/film maker Kirti Bassendine and regional Indigenous leaders will host a discussion with the audience.

This event is free and open to the public; reserve your seats here:
https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=33284597&appointmentType=69786984

If you find that you will not be able to attend, please cancel your reservation so that we may offer space to others.

To support this important project "Contemporary Indigenous Voices of California’s South Coast Range" please visit: https://ko-fi.com/indigenousvoices
For more information: https://www.parks.ca.gov/EventDetails/16575
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 11, 2024 10:25AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code