Why Do Trans Women Make Music Like That? A Noise Music Improv “Open Mic” and mutual aid fundraiser - Wednesday Nov 13th, 6:30-9:30pm at SubRosa, 703 Pacific AveJoin us for a night of collaborative Improvised “Open Mic” noise music.No set list just bring whatever you have that can make “music” or Noises of any kind and a spirit of collaboration. JUST HAVE FUN! BE CREATIVE!$5-10 Donation - notaflof! (No one turned away for lack of funds). The funds from any donations will go to buying self defense equipment for trans people and women.6:30pm // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!Info from SubRosa IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/DB9U04lyjHx/ —@@@@@—SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_spaceAnd SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub