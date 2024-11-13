From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Why Do Trans Women Make Music Like That?
Date:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
SubRosa Community Space
Location Details:
SubRosa Community Space, 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz
Why Do Trans Women Make Music Like That? A Noise Music Improv “Open Mic” and mutual aid fundraiser - Wednesday Nov 13th, 6:30-9:30pm at SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave
Join us for a night of collaborative Improvised “Open Mic” noise music.
No set list just bring whatever you have that can make “music” or Noises of any kind and a spirit of collaboration. JUST HAVE FUN! BE CREATIVE!
$5-10 Donation - notaflof! (No one turned away for lack of funds). The funds from any donations will go to buying self defense equipment for trans people and women.
6:30pm // all-ages // dry space // safe(r) space // anti-capitalist space // respect the space and each other!
Info from SubRosa IG - https://www.instagram.com/p/DB9U04lyjHx/
—@@@@@—
SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space - a place to meet people, share resources and ideas, challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. Let’s create together the world(s) we want to live in now. @subrosa_space
And SubRosa is part of the Hub Community Center at 703 Pacific Ave in downtown Santa Cruz - a constellation of projects that support skill-sharing, appropriate re/use of resources, and interconnected, creative communities - since 1994! More about the Hub is at linktree in bio @santacruzhub
