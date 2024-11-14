top
Americas Santa Cruz Indymedia Police State & Prisons

Salvadoran Human Rights activists speak

Date:
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
14 Pera Drive, Watsonville
Two lawyers from Socorro Juridico, a Human Rights organization that defends innocent people in El Salvador, will speak about the current "State of Exception" imposed by U.S. backed President Bukele. About 80,000 people have been imprisoned so far (more than 2 % of the population) , with many of them innocent and more than 300 people have died in prison. This talk will be on Thursday, November 14 from 6 to 8 pm at the home of Deli Martinez and German Escobar at 14 Pera Drive in Watsonville.

For more information and to rsvp, please call Allan at 415-954-2763 or German at 831-234-6559.
