From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Potluck + Discussion: Permaculture Design & Islamic Environmental Solutions
Date:
Monday, November 11, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
nw oakland
Join us for a special potluck event on Monday, November 11th from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM as Rhamis Kent shares his work on permaculture design at Zaytuna College’s Center for Ethical Living & Learning. In this gathering, we’ll explore how Islamic perspectives on nature can provide powerful insights into addressing today’s ecological challenges.
Rhamis will discuss his article "Saving Truth and Beauty: The Destruction of Nature and the Islamic Solution" while connecting the dots between permaculture design principles and broader social struggles throughout history.
This is more than just a talk—it’s an opportunity to come together as a community to share food (potluck style), ideas, and hope for creating a more resilient future.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 11th
Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM; event runs until 8:30 PM
Location: NW Oakland (exact address provided upon RSVP)
RSVP Here: https://partiful.com/e/YrDKBvORaNzrugD6Znod
All are welcome—whether you’re new to permaculture or simply curious about how different cultural perspectives can contribute to sustainability.
Rhamis will discuss his article "Saving Truth and Beauty: The Destruction of Nature and the Islamic Solution" while connecting the dots between permaculture design principles and broader social struggles throughout history.
This is more than just a talk—it’s an opportunity to come together as a community to share food (potluck style), ideas, and hope for creating a more resilient future.
Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 11th
Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM; event runs until 8:30 PM
Location: NW Oakland (exact address provided upon RSVP)
RSVP Here: https://partiful.com/e/YrDKBvORaNzrugD6Znod
All are welcome—whether you’re new to permaculture or simply curious about how different cultural perspectives can contribute to sustainability.
For more information: https://partiful.com/e/YrDKBvORaNzrugD6Znod
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 10, 2024 5:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network