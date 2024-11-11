top
East Bay
East Bay
View events for the week of 11/11/2024
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Potluck + Discussion: Permaculture Design & Islamic Environmental Solutions

november event flyer
original image (612x791)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, November 11, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
ajay
Location Details:
nw oakland
Join us for a special potluck event on Monday, November 11th from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM as Rhamis Kent shares his work on permaculture design at Zaytuna College’s Center for Ethical Living & Learning. In this gathering, we’ll explore how Islamic perspectives on nature can provide powerful insights into addressing today’s ecological challenges.

Rhamis will discuss his article "Saving Truth and Beauty: The Destruction of Nature and the Islamic Solution" while connecting the dots between permaculture design principles and broader social struggles throughout history.

This is more than just a talk—it’s an opportunity to come together as a community to share food (potluck style), ideas, and hope for creating a more resilient future.

Event Details:
Date: Monday, November 11th
Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM; event runs until 8:30 PM
Location: NW Oakland (exact address provided upon RSVP)
RSVP Here: https://partiful.com/e/YrDKBvORaNzrugD6Znod

All are welcome—whether you’re new to permaculture or simply curious about how different cultural perspectives can contribute to sustainability.
For more information: https://partiful.com/e/YrDKBvORaNzrugD6Znod
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 10, 2024 5:08PM
Add Your Comments
