Join us for a special potluck event on Monday, November 11th from 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM as Rhamis Kent shares his work on permaculture design at Zaytuna College’s Center for Ethical Living & Learning. In this gathering, we’ll explore how Islamic perspectives on nature can provide powerful insights into addressing today’s ecological challenges.Rhamis will discuss his article "Saving Truth and Beauty: The Destruction of Nature and the Islamic Solution" while connecting the dots between permaculture design principles and broader social struggles throughout history.This is more than just a talk—it’s an opportunity to come together as a community to share food (potluck style), ideas, and hope for creating a more resilient future.Event Details:Date: Monday, November 11thTime: Doors open at 6:00 PM; event runs until 8:30 PMLocation: NW Oakland (exact address provided upon RSVP)RSVP Here: https://partiful.com/e/YrDKBvORaNzrugD6Znod All are welcome—whether you’re new to permaculture or simply curious about how different cultural perspectives can contribute to sustainability.