Webinar: Palestine Speaks: Education Under Occupation
Date:
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time:
7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Eyewitness Palestine
Location Details:
Online
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/8d329d4d-334f-4365-b160-75ca32f7e503?sourceid=1116473&emci=f05f753f-9d97-ef11-88ce-000d3a98fa6b&emdi=93ef8db9-299d-ef11-88ce-000d3a98fa6b&ceid=13259655
The right to education is a basic human right and fundamental to human freedom. The United Nation’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that ‘everyone has the right to education.’ However, the Israeli military systematically obstructs education in the West Bank and Gaza, which violates the human rights of individuals and also impedes the development of Palestinian society.
Following a year of Israel’s destruction of every university in Gaza, ongoing colonial violence across the West Bank, and the repression of campus protests and encampments for Palestine across the US, concerned students and faculty at The City College of New York will gather on campus to hear from members of the Right to Education Campaign (R2E) at Birzeit University and students from Al Quds University in Palestine about the impact of Israel’s illegal occupation on Palestinian educational rights.
This event is part of R2E’s Week of Action "United against Scholasticide” and will be hosted by Eyewitness Palestine.
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 10, 2024 10:27AM
