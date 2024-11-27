Virtual Delegation: Al Am'ari Refugee Camp

Date:

Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Eyewitness Palestine

Location Details:

Join our Virtual Delegation to Am’ari Camp on Wednesday, November 27 for a virtual tour of the camp and to hear directly from some of its residents.



"I was born in the camp, and I won’t say it’s been my whole life... but maybe, one day, we will return to our hometowns. The camp, however, is truly beautiful—far better than life outside, in the city. It holds a warmth and sense of belonging that the city could never offer."

— Tamer Hammad, Al-Am'ari local, in an interview with Eyewitness Palestine.



Located east of Ramallah, Al Am'ari Camp is one of the smallest refugee camps in the West Bank, with a registered population of 15,315, including 5,048 children. Despite its small size, the camp encapsulates the severe challenges faced by Palestinian refugees living under Israeli military occupation.



The residents of Al Am'ari frequently endure invasions by the Israeli Occupation Forces, further exacerbating their already precarious living conditions. These incursions disrupt daily life and instill fear and uncertainty, particularly among children, who bear the brunt of the trauma.

