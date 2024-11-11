Missing Peace Mondays: Post Election Reflections

Date:

Monday, November 11, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Join CODEPINK for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, mourn, educate, and mobilize.



We will come together to reflect after the election and plan for the future! Our feminist values will not be co-opted by imperialism and we will take local action to divest from war and genocide!