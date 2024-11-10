top
U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

The election debacle and the fight against dictatorship

Sunday, November 10, 2024
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Class/Workshop
Socialist Equality Party
On Sunday, November 10, at 12 Noon PT, the Socialist Equality Party is hosting an online event, “The Election Debacle and the Fight Against Dictatorship.” Register and join the event at: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/nov10-fight-trump.html
The election of Donald Trump is a critical turning point, with global repercussions. Millions, stunned by the outcome, are becoming increasingly disillusioned by the Democratic Party’s response. Once denouncing Trump as a “fascist,” Kamala Harris now urges calm, while Biden pledges a “peaceful transition” as if handing power to Trump should be celebrated as democratic. In reality, Trump’s re-election sets the stage for attacks on democratic rights, mass repression, and social counter-revolution.

Plans for mass deportations, severe cuts to social programs, and expanded military aggression are already in motion. Key Trump allies openly threaten their political opponents with violence, while corporate backers like Elon Musk tout policies of “pain”—targeting essential social services for cuts and sanctioning layoffs.

The defense of democratic rights and the social interests of the working class cannot be entrusted to those who are responsible for Trump’s victory. The Democratic Party will not resist Trump’s plans. But the working class will. Over the past year, protests against the Gaza genocide and increasing strike actions reveal a powerful surge in social opposition.

This emergency online event, organized by the Socialist Equality Party, “The Election Debacle and the Fight Against Dictatorship,” will provide a critical analysis of the election’s outcome and outline a socialist strategy to mobilize workers in the immense struggles that lie ahead.

Speakers

David North
David North is the national chairman of the Socialist Equality Party and chairman of the World Socialist Web Site International Editorial Board. He has been active in socialist politics for over 50 years.


Joseph Kishore
Joseph Kishore has been the national secretary of the SEP since 2008 and has played a central role in the development of its political program and the building of the SEP. He ran recently as the SEP’s presidential candidate in the 2024 US elections.


Jerry White
Jerry White was the Socialist Equality Party (US) vice presidential candidate in the 2024 US elections. He is the Labor Editor of the World Socialist Web Site and has been a member of the Trotskyist movement since 1979.


Eric London
Eric London is a leading member of the Socialist Equality Party who writes on US politics, immigration and history for the World Socialist Web Site. He has been a member of the SEP since 2011.
For more information: https://www.wsws.org/en/special/pages/nov1...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 10, 2024 5:40AM
