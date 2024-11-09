top
U.S. Arts + Action

Gary Gach Interview - "Hafiz's Little Book of Life"

by John Malkin
Sat, Nov 9, 2024 5:55PM
Interview with author and poet Gary Gach about his latest book "Hafiz's Little Book of Life."
Listen now:
Download Audio (110.8MB) | Embed Audio
Gary Gach's latest book "Hafiz's Little Book of Life" was released last year in October, 2023. It was co-translated and co-edited by Erfan Mojib. Gary Gach is also the author of "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Understanding Buddhism," "What Book!?: Buddha Poems from Beat to Hiphop" and "Pause, Breath, Smile." This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on October 24, 2024. This weekly radio program is broadcast on Thursdays at noon PST on KZSC 88.1 and kzsc.org from the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://garygach.com/books/hafez-made-new/...
https://garygach.com/books/hafez-made-new/...
