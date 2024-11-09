From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Gary Gach Interview - "Hafiz's Little Book of Life"
Interview with author and poet Gary Gach about his latest book "Hafiz's Little Book of Life."
Listen now:
Gary Gach's latest book "Hafiz's Little Book of Life" was released last year in October, 2023. It was co-translated and co-edited by Erfan Mojib. Gary Gach is also the author of "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Understanding Buddhism," "What Book!?: Buddha Poems from Beat to Hiphop" and "Pause, Breath, Smile." This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on October 24, 2024. This weekly radio program is broadcast on Thursdays at noon PST on KZSC 88.1 and kzsc.org from the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://garygach.com/books/hafez-made-new/...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network