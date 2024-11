Our center is organizing an Open Art Auction to raise funds for Palestinians displaced by the ongoing conflict in Gaza in collaboration with the Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA). There will be music, food, and time to socialize with likeminded artists. Non artists are welcome to attend!Artist submission form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXVZvGOEsdgZ-_ezjnji1VQiWf1RX7rx_xoSCS2WqrN3qYkA/viewform