Open Art Auction for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Peace and Justice Center
Location Details:
48 S 7th St #101, San Jose, CA 95112
Our center is organizing an Open Art Auction to raise funds for Palestinians displaced by the ongoing conflict in Gaza in collaboration with the Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA). There will be music, food, and time to socialize with likeminded artists. Non artists are welcome to attend!
Artist submission form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScXVZvGOEsdgZ-_ezjnji1VQiWf1RX7rx_xoSCS2WqrN3qYkA/viewform
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 9, 2024 2:21PM
