top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/13/2024
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections

Rapid Action Call: Block $20B in Weapons to Israel

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Multiple organizations
Location Details:
Zoom
https://www.actioncorps.org/rapid-action-call.html
Join the Rapid Action Call: Urge the Senate to Block $20 Billion in Arms Sales to Israel

The crisis in Gaza is at a breaking point, and the time to act is now. In less than two weeks, the Senate will vote on the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, a historic effort to block $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel. This decision could have life-saving implications for countless people, and your voice is needed to make it happen.

Hosted by Action Corps in partnership with Jewish Voice for Peace, CODEPINK, Doctors Against Genocide, DAWN, SURJ Bay Area, AROC Action, and more, this 25-minute call will equip you with the tools to take immediate and impactful action.

During the call, you'll:
✔️ Learn how to contact your senators effectively
✔️ Receive resources to amplify your voice
✔️ Join a movement advocating for peace and justice

Your participation can make a real difference. Invite your friends, family, and community to join this critical moment for global solidarity. Together, we can take a stand for peace.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 9, 2024 1:27PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code