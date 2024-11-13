Rapid Action Call: Block $20B in Weapons to Israel

Date:

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Multiple organizations

Location Details:

Join the Rapid Action Call: Urge the Senate to Block $20 Billion in Arms Sales to Israel



The crisis in Gaza is at a breaking point, and the time to act is now. In less than two weeks, the Senate will vote on the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval, a historic effort to block $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel. This decision could have life-saving implications for countless people, and your voice is needed to make it happen.



Hosted by Action Corps in partnership with Jewish Voice for Peace, CODEPINK, Doctors Against Genocide, DAWN, SURJ Bay Area, AROC Action, and more, this 25-minute call will equip you with the tools to take immediate and impactful action.



During the call, you'll:

✔️ Learn how to contact your senators effectively

✔️ Receive resources to amplify your voice

✔️ Join a movement advocating for peace and justice



Your participation can make a real difference. Invite your friends, family, and community to join this critical moment for global solidarity. Together, we can take a stand for peace.

