From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CAIR Exit Poll of Muslim Voters Shows Jill Stein and Donald Trump Surge, Dump for Harris
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today released the first set of results from its 2024 exit poll of 1,575 verified American Muslim voters.
The national results show Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein received 53% of the Muslim vote, followed by President-elect Donald Trump with 21% and Vice President Kamala Harris with 20%.
CAIR also released Michigan-specific responses from 502 registered Muslim voters, revealing that Dr. Stein received 59% support, with Trump at 22% and Harris at 14%.
CAIR’s national exit poll survey was conducted by Molitico Consulting LLC via text message to a randomized list of verified registered Muslim voters on November 5-6, with a confidence interval of 95% and a margin of error of +/- 2.47 percentage points. CAIR’s final pre-election poll showed Stein and Harris statistically tied at 42 and 41 percent with Trump trailing at 10%.
In a statement, CAIR National Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw said:
“We applaud American Muslims for their participation throughout the 2024 election season despite deep disillusionment due to the Gaza genocide. Through their activism during the primaries, their engagement with various presidential candidates, and their high turnout in the general election, American Muslims made their voices heard and reaffirmed their important place in our nation’s politics.
“Our final exit poll of American Muslim voters confirms that opposition to the Biden administration’s support for the war on Gaza played a crucial role, leading to a sharp drop in support for Vice President Harris compared to the support President Biden received from Muslim voters in 2020, and a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein. President-Elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters.
“All elected officials and political parties must recognize the importance of engaging with Muslim voters about issues important to the community, from critical kitchen-table topics like the economy, healthcare and student debt to legal issues like civil rights and religious freedom to global issues like the genocide in Gaza. We encourage our community to keep making their voices heard in the weeks, months and years ahead.”
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥
Question One: Did you vote in the 2024 Presidential election?
Yes: 86.2%
No: 13.8%
Question Two: Which presidential candidate did you vote for?
Voted for Dr. Jill Stein: 53.2%
Voted for Donald Trump: 21.4%
Voted for Kamala Harris: 20.3%
Voted for Dr. Cornel West: 1.4%
Voted for Oliver Chase: 0.2%
Voted for Other Candidate: 3.6%
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐀𝐈𝐑’𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥 – 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬
Question One: Did you vote in the 2024 Presidential election?
Yes: 92.8%
No: 7.2%
Question Two: Which presidential candidate did you vote for?
Voted for Dr. Jill Stein: 59.1%
Voted for Donald Trump: 22.4%
Voted for Kamala Harris: 14.3%
Voted for Dr. Cornel West: 1.5%
Voted for Oliver Chase: 0.4%
Voted for Other Candidate: 2.2%
𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃:
CAIR has been working throughout the election season to mobilize the nation’s over 2.5 million registered American Muslim voters, including in the final days of the election.
Over the weekend, CAIR sent over 600,000 text messages reminding registered Muslim voters across the county, including key swing states, to plan to vote and turn out on election day.
On Wednesday, following the election, CAIR commended American Muslims for turning out to vote despite deep frustration and disillusionment with both major parties due to the genocide in Gaza.
CAIR called on Democratic elected officials to learn lessons from Vice President Harris’ loss of support among Muslims and other voters opposed to the Gaza genocide and urged President-elect Trump to prioritize fulfilling his campaign pledge to pursue peace abroad, including an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.
Washington, D.C. based CAIR also celebrated the election of American Muslim U.S. Representative-elect Lateefah Simon (D-CA) to Congress, representing California’s District 12. Simon, who currently serves on the Bay Area Rapid Transit board and has previously led the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights in the San Francisco Bay Area, will join fellow American Muslim U.S. Representatives André Carson (D-IN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in the 119th Congress. With the addition of Representative-elect Simon, the number of American Muslims in Congress has grown to four.
NOTE: As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, CAIR does not endorse or oppose any candidates and does not claim one candidate’s favorability over another. Our mission remains to defend civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
END
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
CAIR also released Michigan-specific responses from 502 registered Muslim voters, revealing that Dr. Stein received 59% support, with Trump at 22% and Harris at 14%.
CAIR’s national exit poll survey was conducted by Molitico Consulting LLC via text message to a randomized list of verified registered Muslim voters on November 5-6, with a confidence interval of 95% and a margin of error of +/- 2.47 percentage points. CAIR’s final pre-election poll showed Stein and Harris statistically tied at 42 and 41 percent with Trump trailing at 10%.
In a statement, CAIR National Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw said:
“We applaud American Muslims for their participation throughout the 2024 election season despite deep disillusionment due to the Gaza genocide. Through their activism during the primaries, their engagement with various presidential candidates, and their high turnout in the general election, American Muslims made their voices heard and reaffirmed their important place in our nation’s politics.
“Our final exit poll of American Muslim voters confirms that opposition to the Biden administration’s support for the war on Gaza played a crucial role, leading to a sharp drop in support for Vice President Harris compared to the support President Biden received from Muslim voters in 2020, and a sharp rise in support for third party candidate Jill Stein. President-Elect Trump also managed to make in-roads with Muslim voters.
“All elected officials and political parties must recognize the importance of engaging with Muslim voters about issues important to the community, from critical kitchen-table topics like the economy, healthcare and student debt to legal issues like civil rights and religious freedom to global issues like the genocide in Gaza. We encourage our community to keep making their voices heard in the weeks, months and years ahead.”
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥
Question One: Did you vote in the 2024 Presidential election?
Yes: 86.2%
No: 13.8%
Question Two: Which presidential candidate did you vote for?
Voted for Dr. Jill Stein: 53.2%
Voted for Donald Trump: 21.4%
Voted for Kamala Harris: 20.3%
Voted for Dr. Cornel West: 1.4%
Voted for Oliver Chase: 0.2%
Voted for Other Candidate: 3.6%
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐀𝐈𝐑’𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐦 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐢𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥 – 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬
Question One: Did you vote in the 2024 Presidential election?
Yes: 92.8%
No: 7.2%
Question Two: Which presidential candidate did you vote for?
Voted for Dr. Jill Stein: 59.1%
Voted for Donald Trump: 22.4%
Voted for Kamala Harris: 14.3%
Voted for Dr. Cornel West: 1.5%
Voted for Oliver Chase: 0.4%
Voted for Other Candidate: 2.2%
𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃:
CAIR has been working throughout the election season to mobilize the nation’s over 2.5 million registered American Muslim voters, including in the final days of the election.
Over the weekend, CAIR sent over 600,000 text messages reminding registered Muslim voters across the county, including key swing states, to plan to vote and turn out on election day.
On Wednesday, following the election, CAIR commended American Muslims for turning out to vote despite deep frustration and disillusionment with both major parties due to the genocide in Gaza.
CAIR called on Democratic elected officials to learn lessons from Vice President Harris’ loss of support among Muslims and other voters opposed to the Gaza genocide and urged President-elect Trump to prioritize fulfilling his campaign pledge to pursue peace abroad, including an end to Israel’s war on Gaza.
Washington, D.C. based CAIR also celebrated the election of American Muslim U.S. Representative-elect Lateefah Simon (D-CA) to Congress, representing California’s District 12. Simon, who currently serves on the Bay Area Rapid Transit board and has previously led the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights in the San Francisco Bay Area, will join fellow American Muslim U.S. Representatives André Carson (D-IN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in the 119th Congress. With the addition of Representative-elect Simon, the number of American Muslims in Congress has grown to four.
NOTE: As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, CAIR does not endorse or oppose any candidates and does not claim one candidate’s favorability over another. Our mission remains to defend civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
END
CONTACT: CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell, 404-285-9530, e-Mitchell [at] cair.com; CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper [at] cair.com; CAIR National Communications Manager Ismail Allison, 202-770-6280, iallison [at] cair.com
For more information: https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-e...
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network