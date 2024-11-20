From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: A Year of Lost Childhood in Gaza
Date:
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Defense for Children International- Palestine
Location Details:
Zoom
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/nwttac_webinar_20241120?utm_campaign=nov_2024_webinar_invitation&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/nwttac_webinar_20241120?utm_campaign=nov_2024_webinar_invitation&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine
On World Children’s Day, join Defense for Children International - Palestine for "A Year of Lost Childhood," an urgent event amplifying the voices of Palestinian children in Gaza who face a daily struggle for survival. As Israel’s genocidal campaign against Palestinian children continues to deny them the basic rights to life, education, health, and safety, these young witnesses will share their realities—grieving the loss of loved ones, navigating the trauma of violence, and enduring the deprivation of critical resources. This event sheds light on the brutal impacts of Israel's policies and the relentless violations that strip children of their most fundamental rights.
This event is a call to global action. DCIP will outline ways to mobilize against the genocide facing Palestinian children, urging attendees to advocate for an arms embargo, demand accountability for perpetrators, and challenge the systemic abuses that perpetuate these crimes. Join us in standing with Palestinian children and taking concrete steps to end these injustices.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 8, 2024 8:47PM
