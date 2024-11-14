Webinar: How to divest from weapons companies profiting from the Gaza genocide

Date:

Thursday, November 14, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

USCPR

Location Details:

It's our role to stop the weapons: we know that *70%* of Israel’s genocide has been paid for by U.S. tax dollars, and both the policymakers *and* the profiteers of genocide live & work here in the United States. When the masses of people coalesce around strategic campaigns against mega-corporations, we transform the economic outlook of apartheid Israel, pressuring the powerful to cut ties with genocide.



Join us to learn about a series of strategic BDS campaigns for companies, institutions, and governments to cut ties with genocide, called the People’s Arms Embargo. We can win, like the movement for divestment from South African apartheid before us, but first we need to win campaigns that politically and economically isolate corporations that send weapons to Israel.



--Hear from Aisha with Palestinian Youth Movement’s Mask Off Maersk campaign and Honor the Earth about taking on the underbelly of imperialism: the logistics company Maersk that is responsible for shipping weapons and military goods to the Israeli Ministry of Defense



--Learn from Adan from New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP) about how to get started with identifying local Maersk sites and demanding the company cut ties with genocide



--Get inspired by and plug into the Chevron: Stop Fueling Genocide campaign to use boycott and divestment to pressure Chevron to divest from extracting fuel for Israel from fields off the coast of Palestine.

