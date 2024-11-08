Protesters Call on Biden to “Do the Right Thing” Before Leaving by Phil Pasquini

Protesters call on Biden to do the right thing before leaving office to stop the genocide in Gaza.

WASHINGTON (11-08) – While the US press continues to dissect the results of Tuesday’s presidential election by delineating every conceivable scenario that Democrats may have gotten wrong, Israel’s war in Gaza, Russia’s war in Ukraine and numerous other conflicts worldwide continue to rage.



The irony of the diversion away from those conflicts was not lost on a small group of protesters who demonstrated their frustration with the Biden administration and Kamala Harris’ stance on not ending Israel’s genocide in Gaza.



At the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s main entrance, protesters at the newly constructed steel security fence along the busy sidewalk held signs and chanted loudly calling for Biden to listen to their pleas while questioning his humanity and decency, reminding him that it is not too late to act in ending the genocide before he leaves office. They reminded him as well how his action in Gaza and his inaction in ending support to Israel and the genocide will become his legacy.



Biden, however, after a light daily schedule, departed for a long Veteran’s Day weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware.



The protesters’ signs noted the reality of the occupation, the land theft, the illegal settlements, the genocide and the propaganda by using the term IsReal as one word, sounding like Israel thus reading as “The Occupation IsReal” The Genocide IsReal, etc. while proclaiming Israel a terrorist state.



Today, too, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, released a report on the situation there covering a six-month period from November 2023 to April 2024.



The report “…broadly examines the killing of civilians and breaches of international law that in many instances could amount to war crimes. If committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population, further to a State or organizational policy, these violations may constitute crimes against humanity.”



While warning that “if those violations were committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, they may also constitute genocide.”



While the report also was critical of Hamas and other Palestinian militants for their October 7 attack against Israel, it mostly condemned Israel’s reaction for “…repeated statements from Israeli officials positing the end of the conflict as contingent upon Gaza’s entire destruction and the exodus of the Palestinian people.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



