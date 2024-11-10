Ceasefire Postcard Pop Up

Date:

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Ceasefire Postcards

Location Details:

Heyma Yemeni Coffee Shop 1122 University Ave, Berkeley CA

Join us again at Heyma Coffee on Sunday, November 10 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. We'll write to the Biden Administration and Senators to demand the complete halt of financial and military assistance to the genocidal Zionist regime; the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza; a permanent and immediate ceasefire; the release of Palestinian and Israeli hostages; the cease of settlement expansion and settlers/IOF crimes against Palestinians in the West Bank; and the end of Israel's illegal military occupation of the Palestinian Territories. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.