From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Oakland Standout: Fight Trump and the Far Right
Date:
Friday, November 08, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Socialist Alternative Bay Area
Location Details:
Lakeshore and Lake Park Ave
Organize, protest & strike against the whole system!
Join Socialist Alternative Friday 11/8 for a standout in Oakland against Trump and the far right, 4:30-6:30pm @ Lakeshore & Lake Park Ave.
- Trump and the far right pose a danger to working people in the US and around the globe. We urgently need to build a fightback, including strikes and walkouts, to fight Trump’s reactionary agenda of war, deportations, oppression, and bailouts for billionaires.
- The Democrats’ repeated failures have left the door wide open for the far right to grow. We need a new party for working people independent of the two corporate parties!
- Trump is a symptom, capitalism is the disease. Join us to get organized for a socialist world!
Join Socialist Alternative Friday 11/8 for a standout in Oakland against Trump and the far right, 4:30-6:30pm @ Lakeshore & Lake Park Ave.
For more information: https://forms.gle/3VtEkK3kvQGVZnYS8
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 5:14PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network