East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Oakland Standout: Fight Trump and the Far Right

Lakeshore and Lake Park Ave
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 08, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Socialist Alternative Bay Area
Location Details:
Lakeshore and Lake Park Ave
Organize, protest & strike against the whole system!
  • Trump and the far right pose a danger to working people in the US and around the globe. We urgently need to build a fightback, including strikes and walkouts, to fight Trump’s reactionary agenda of war, deportations, oppression, and bailouts for billionaires.
  • The Democrats’ repeated failures have left the door wide open for the far right to grow. We need a new party for working people independent of the two corporate parties!
  • Trump is a symptom, capitalism is the disease. Join us to get organized for a socialist world!

Join Socialist Alternative Friday 11/8 for a standout in Oakland against Trump and the far right, 4:30-6:30pm @ Lakeshore & Lake Park Ave.
For more information: https://forms.gle/3VtEkK3kvQGVZnYS8
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 5:14PM
