San Francisco Government & Elections

Community Discussion — Post-Election: A Call to Action

Community Discussion — Post-Election: A Call to Action, Saturday November 16th @ 2 pm, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
In person at New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF

Or join us remotely on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Call2Action-Nov16
Join the discussion on the election results, unfolding events, and most importantly, how we can come together and organize to defend our rights. The best antidote to election anxiety is collective discussion and action!

New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible entrance, street level

Remote option available
Register on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Call2Action-Nov16

$3-5 requested donation

Sponsored by the Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5942318897...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 1:03PM
