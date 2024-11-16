From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Community Discussion — Post-Election: A Call to Action
Date:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
In person at New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), SF
Or join us remotely on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Call2Action-Nov16
Or join us remotely on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Call2Action-Nov16
Join the discussion on the election results, unfolding events, and most importantly, how we can come together and organize to defend our rights. The best antidote to election anxiety is collective discussion and action!
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible entrance, street level
Remote option available
Register on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Call2Action-Nov16
$3-5 requested donation
Sponsored by the Freedom Socialist Party
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St (near Ellis), San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible entrance, street level
Remote option available
Register on Zoom: https://bit.ly/Call2Action-Nov16
$3-5 requested donation
Sponsored by the Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5942318897...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 1:03PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network