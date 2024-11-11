Stop US Weapons to Israel! Padilla & Butler: Vote for Jt. Resolutions of Disapproval!

Date:

Monday, November 11, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

11am March starting at Harry Bridges Plaza (opposite Ferry Bldg.)

12-2 Rally and street mural at Senator Padilla's office, 333 Bush St.

This Armistice-Veterans Day, we demand that Senators Padilla and Butler vote for Resolutions of Disapproval in the Senate to block the next $20 billion in military aid to Israel. STOP THE U.S. ARMS to Israel!

11 am - Gather at Harry Bridges Plaza across from the SF Ferry Building / After a few words, we will march to Padilla's office

12 pm - Gather at Padilla's office (333 Bush Street / near Montgomery BART) / Rally, street mural painting, children's memorial, direct action

Show up!

Join CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, Jewish Voice for Peace, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire, Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, San Francisco Bay Resistance Chavurah for a Free Palestine