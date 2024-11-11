From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop US Weapons to Israel! Padilla & Butler: Vote for Jt. Resolutions of Disapproval!
Date:
Monday, November 11, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
11am March starting at Harry Bridges Plaza (opposite Ferry Bldg.)
12-2 Rally and street mural at Senator Padilla's office, 333 Bush St.
12-2 Rally and street mural at Senator Padilla's office, 333 Bush St.
This Armistice-Veterans Day, we demand that Senators Padilla and Butler vote for Resolutions of Disapproval in the Senate to block the next $20 billion in military aid to Israel. STOP THE U.S. ARMS to Israel!
11 am - Gather at Harry Bridges Plaza across from the SF Ferry Building / After a few words, we will march to Padilla's office
12 pm - Gather at Padilla's office (333 Bush Street / near Montgomery BART) / Rally, street mural painting, children's memorial, direct action
Show up!
Join CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, Jewish Voice for Peace, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire, Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, San Francisco Bay Resistance Chavurah for a Free Palestine
11 am - Gather at Harry Bridges Plaza across from the SF Ferry Building / After a few words, we will march to Padilla's office
12 pm - Gather at Padilla's office (333 Bush Street / near Montgomery BART) / Rally, street mural painting, children's memorial, direct action
Show up!
Join CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, Jewish Voice for Peace, Interfaith 4 Ceasefire, Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, San Francisco Bay Resistance Chavurah for a Free Palestine
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 12:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network