Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil at Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey CA. Bring a sign, peace flag, or banner. Bring a bell to ring at precisely 11:00 AM to commemorate the November 11, 1918 signing of the post-WW1 Armistice agreement. Honor our veterans by reclaiming the original meaning of what has become Veterans Day. Call for a day of #GlobalPeace, a #GlobalCeasefire, and an end to wars.Sponsored by Veterans For Peace (VFP). Chapter 46 is the Monterey County chapter of a national organization of Military Veterans and allies whose collective efforts focus on building a culture of peace by using their experiences and voices to expose the true causes of war and the enormous costs of wars, with an obligation to heal the wounds of wars.Contact Michael Dempsey, Chapter President, mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.comWebsite: https://vfp46.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnSteinbeckIV/