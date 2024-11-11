top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/11/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Monterey: Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil

Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey CA, 93940
original image (1717x1664)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, November 11, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey CA, 93940
Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil at Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey CA. Bring a sign, peace flag, or banner. Bring a bell to ring at precisely 11:00 AM to commemorate the November 11, 1918 signing of the post-WW1 Armistice agreement. Honor our veterans by reclaiming the original meaning of what has become Veterans Day. Call for a day of #GlobalPeace, a #GlobalCeasefire, and an end to wars.

Sponsored by Veterans For Peace (VFP). Chapter 46 is the Monterey County chapter of a national organization of Military Veterans and allies whose collective efforts focus on building a culture of peace by using their experiences and voices to expose the true causes of war and the enormous costs of wars, with an obligation to heal the wounds of wars.

Contact Michael Dempsey, Chapter President, mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com

Website: https://vfp46.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnSteinbeckIV/
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 3:10AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code