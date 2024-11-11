From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil
Date:
Monday, November 11, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey CA, 93940
Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil at Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Blvd., Monterey CA. Bring a sign, peace flag, or banner. Bring a bell to ring at precisely 11:00 AM to commemorate the November 11, 1918 signing of the post-WW1 Armistice agreement. Honor our veterans by reclaiming the original meaning of what has become Veterans Day. Call for a day of #GlobalPeace, a #GlobalCeasefire, and an end to wars.
Sponsored by Veterans For Peace (VFP). Chapter 46 is the Monterey County chapter of a national organization of Military Veterans and allies whose collective efforts focus on building a culture of peace by using their experiences and voices to expose the true causes of war and the enormous costs of wars, with an obligation to heal the wounds of wars.
Contact Michael Dempsey, Chapter President, mikedevfp46 [at] gmail.com
Website: https://vfp46.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JohnSteinbeckIV/
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 3:10AM
