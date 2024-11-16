Sharat Lin: The Folly of Cold War with China

Date:

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd Seaside, CA, 93955

Are the U.S. and China on a collision course?

Has globalization reached an endpoint? Why chip wars?

What are the material causes of superpower conflict?

Who is responsible for the drive to a new Cold War?

What will be the impact on the U.S. economy and society?

How can we make peace?



Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a political economist, analyst of geopolitical conflict, and advocate for universal human rights. He has extensive experience in the countries to which the U.S. government is opposed – China, Russia, North Korea. He has been with the San José Peace & Justice Center for 16 years.



Free and open to the public | Doors open 2:30 pm | Donations welcome



Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Veterans For Peace, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda.

