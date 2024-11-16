From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sharat Lin: The Folly of Cold War with China
Date:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd Seaside, CA, 93955
Are the U.S. and China on a collision course?
Has globalization reached an endpoint? Why chip wars?
What are the material causes of superpower conflict?
Who is responsible for the drive to a new Cold War?
What will be the impact on the U.S. economy and society?
How can we make peace?
Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a political economist, analyst of geopolitical conflict, and advocate for universal human rights. He has extensive experience in the countries to which the U.S. government is opposed – China, Russia, North Korea. He has been with the San José Peace & Justice Center for 16 years.
Free and open to the public | Doors open 2:30 pm | Donations welcome
Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Veterans For Peace, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
