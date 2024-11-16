top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Sharat Lin: The Folly of Cold War with China

Monterey Peace &amp; Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd Seaside, CA, 93955
original image (1685x2210)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd Seaside, CA, 93955
Are the U.S. and China on a collision course?
Has globalization reached an endpoint? Why chip wars?
What are the material causes of superpower conflict?
Who is responsible for the drive to a new Cold War?
What will be the impact on the U.S. economy and society?
How can we make peace?

Dr. Sharat G. Lin is a political economist, analyst of geopolitical conflict, and advocate for universal human rights. He has extensive experience in the countries to which the U.S. government is opposed – China, Russia, North Korea. He has been with the San José Peace & Justice Center for 16 years.

Free and open to the public | Doors open 2:30 pm | Donations welcome

Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Veterans For Peace, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 7, 2024 2:53AM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
