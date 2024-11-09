From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Monterey: Come Together in Community
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Women's March Monterey Bay
Location Details:
Window On The Bay / Monterey Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey
Join us Saturday 10-Noon to work through these waves of emotions together. Peaceful vigil for the community.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchmonter...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 6, 2024 8:43PM
