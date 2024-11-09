Voting in the 2024 election is over, but the results have yet to take effect. Join ourspeakers for a discussion of the outcome, from the national picture to state and localcandidates and ballot measures: how it will affect our lives and shape our organizingefforts.BK Woodson Sr. – Steering committee, Respect Our Vote (No Recalls)coalition. Director, Faith in Action East Bay. Pastor, Bay Area ChristianConnectionPeter Olney – Retired Organizing Director of the ILWU. Former AssociateDirector of the Institute for Labor and Employment at the University ofCalifornia. Co-editor (with Glenn Perušek) of Labor Power and Strategy byJohn Womack Jr.*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.An open discussion will follow the presentations.This event is also available online. Please register in advance atto receive your personal link to participate in this event onlineThis event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.For more information emailComing up December 7: The War Machine Rolls On