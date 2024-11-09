top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/9/2024
East Bay Government & Elections

Election 2024: What Happened? And What Do We Do About It?

Flyer for the event, also described in the text
Download PDF (249.2KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Voting in the 2024 election is over, but the results have yet to take effect. Join our
speakers for a discussion of the outcome, from the national picture to state and local
candidates and ballot measures: how it will affect our lives and shape our organizing
efforts.

BK Woodson Sr. – Steering committee, Respect Our Vote (No Recalls)
coalition. Director, Faith in Action East Bay. Pastor, Bay Area Christian
Connection

Peter Olney – Retired Organizing Director of the ILWU. Former Associate
Director of the Institute for Labor and Employment at the University of
California. Co-editor (with Glenn Perušek) of Labor Power and Strategy by
John Womack Jr.
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.

This event is also available online. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSSwhatNext
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online

This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email
Coming up December 7: The War Machine Rolls On
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 6, 2024 4:59PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$75.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code