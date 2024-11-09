From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Election 2024: What Happened? And What Do We Do About It?
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Email:
Location Details:
The Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Voting in the 2024 election is over, but the results have yet to take effect. Join our
speakers for a discussion of the outcome, from the national picture to state and local
candidates and ballot measures: how it will affect our lives and shape our organizing
efforts.
BK Woodson Sr. – Steering committee, Respect Our Vote (No Recalls)
coalition. Director, Faith in Action East Bay. Pastor, Bay Area Christian
Connection
Peter Olney – Retired Organizing Director of the ILWU. Former Associate
Director of the Institute for Labor and Employment at the University of
California. Co-editor (with Glenn Perušek) of Labor Power and Strategy by
John Womack Jr.
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
An open discussion will follow the presentations.
This event is also available online. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SSSwhatNext
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
This event is sponsored by the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party,
the Alameda County Green Party and Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change.
For more information email
Coming up December 7: The War Machine Rolls On
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.us
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 6, 2024 4:59PM
