Day of Dedication
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Coalition to End Factory Farming
Email:
Location Details:
389 S McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
Join us to honor and mourn the lives of the millions of animals in factory farms in Sonoma County. We worked hard but unfortunately failed to pass a factory farm ban ballot measure. Join us Saturday, November 9th at noon as we pay our respects to the bodies of some individuals we weren’t able to help then dedicate ourselves to continuing the fight for them at Perdue’s Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse.
What: Nonviolent demonstration
When: Saturday, November 9th, noon
Where: Meeting at 389 S McDowell Blvd to pay respects then driving to 2630 Lakeville Hwy, Petaluma, to demonstrate outside the slaughterhouse.
Wear: Black, if you like. All materials will be provided.
Accessibility: This action will involve some walking and standing. Legal risk of this protest is relatively low.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 6, 2024 2:48PM
