11/9/24 Saturday UFCLP Forum: The Rise of Fascism, What Is It & What Should Working People & Unions Do About It?

There is a growing threat of fascism in the US and around the world. This United Front Committee For A Labor Party will look at the rise of fascism, what it is and what working people can and should do about it.

Professor Carol Lang at CUNY and member of the AFT PSC & Other Panelists

Sponsored By United Front Committee For Labor Party

To Join The Discussion
11/9/24
6pm EST/5pm CST/3pm PST