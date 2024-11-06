top
San Francisco Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Panel: The Rise of Fascism, What It Is & What Should Working People & Unions Do About It

Register in advance for this meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu2srj0jE9FI48cdH0-4L4cNmOg29Ot8
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu2srj0jE9FI48cdH0-4L4cNmOg29Ot8
11/9/24 Saturday UFCLP Forum: The Rise of Fascism, What It Is & What Should Working People & Unions Do About It?

There is a growing threat of fascism in the US and around the world. This United Front Committee For A Labor Party will look at the rise of fascism, what it is and what working people can and should do about it. Trump and his project 2025 will lead to a major attack on workers and unions in the US and the question discussed at this forum is what to do about it.

Speakers:
Professor Carol Lang at CUNY and member of the AFT PSC & Other Panelists
Sponsored By United Front Committee For Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org

To Join The Discussion
11/9/24
6pm EST/5pm CST/3pm PST

Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu2srj0jE9FI48cdH0-4L4cNmOg29Ot8

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
§For A United Front Against Fascism Video Saturday 6PM EST/5PM CST/3PM PST
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Wed, Nov 6, 2024 2:38PM
United Front Against Fascism Video For Panel
