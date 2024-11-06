From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Panel: The Rise of Fascism, What It Is & What Should Working People & Unions Do About It
Date:
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu2srj0jE9FI48cdH0-4L4cNmOg29Ot8
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu2srj0jE9FI48cdH0-4L4cNmOg29Ot8
11/9/24 Saturday UFCLP Forum: The Rise of Fascism, What It Is & What Should Working People & Unions Do About It?
There is a growing threat of fascism in the US and around the world. This United Front Committee For A Labor Party will look at the rise of fascism, what it is and what working people can and should do about it. Trump and his project 2025 will lead to a major attack on workers and unions in the US and the question discussed at this forum is what to do about it.
Speakers:
Professor Carol Lang at CUNY and member of the AFT PSC & Other Panelists
Sponsored By United Front Committee For Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
To Join The Discussion
11/9/24
6pm EST/5pm CST/3pm PST
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu2srj0jE9FI48cdH0-4L4cNmOg29Ot8
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
There is a growing threat of fascism in the US and around the world. This United Front Committee For A Labor Party will look at the rise of fascism, what it is and what working people can and should do about it. Trump and his project 2025 will lead to a major attack on workers and unions in the US and the question discussed at this forum is what to do about it.
Speakers:
Professor Carol Lang at CUNY and member of the AFT PSC & Other Panelists
Sponsored By United Front Committee For Labor Party
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
To Join The Discussion
11/9/24
6pm EST/5pm CST/3pm PST
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu2srj0jE9FI48cdH0-4L4cNmOg29Ot8
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 6, 2024 11:27AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network