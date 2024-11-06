From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest Trump
Date:
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
FRO San Jose
Location Details:
Plaza de Coatlique, King and Story, San Jose
STAND WITH IMMIGRANTS! STAND WITH PALESTINE! Join us and rally against Trump and his Anti Immigrant rhetoric and brutal policies against immigrants at the border and against deportation of undocumented immigrants! We demand a People's agenda, Legalization for All, a Free Palestine, Reproductive rights and Queer rights!! We will meet at King and Story, a landmark location for Chicano activist history, at 5:30 pm! Rally will be held by the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee plus endorsers, meet up at the Plaza de Coatlique!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/DCBRryXR3VQ/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 6, 2024 9:39AM
