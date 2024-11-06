Protest Trump

Date:

Wednesday, November 06, 2024

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

FRO San Jose

Location Details:

Plaza de Coatlique, King and Story, San Jose

STAND WITH IMMIGRANTS! STAND WITH PALESTINE! Join us and rally against Trump and his Anti Immigrant rhetoric and brutal policies against immigrants at the border and against deportation of undocumented immigrants! We demand a People's agenda, Legalization for All, a Free Palestine, Reproductive rights and Queer rights!! We will meet at King and Story, a landmark location for Chicano activist history, at 5:30 pm! Rally will be held by the Silicon Valley Immigration Committee plus endorsers, meet up at the Plaza de Coatlique!