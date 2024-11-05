From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Navajos for Palestine Brutalized by Navajo Police at Democrats Rally on the Navajo Nation by Brenda Norrell Navajos for Palestine were brutalized, tackled, injured and arrested by Navajo Nation police, while being stalked and harassed by Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz' staff members at the Democrats rally on the Navajo Nation, The Red Nation reports.



Watch The Red Nation podcast

Video



NAVAJO NATION, Window Rock, Arizona -- Navajos in solidarity with Palestine were brutalized, tackled, injured and arrested by Navajo Nation police, while being stalked and harassed by Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz' staff members at the Democrats rally on the Navajo Nation, The Red Nation reports.



Standing in solidarity with Palestine, Koi was targeted and brutally arrested, and jailed in a tribal jail cell that was no more than a concrete slab on Oct. 26.



"They had Native snipers pointing their rifles at Indigenous Peoples," Koi said, describing how they were brutalized by Navajo police and Walz campaign staffers.



"None of us had violent intentions," Koi says on The Red Nation's new podcast.



Dragged from the event for no reason, Koi was pinned to the ground by three Navajo Nation police. He was handcuffed and shackled and taken to a concrete slab tribal jail cell in Crownpoint, New Mexico in the eastern Navajo Nation.



Koi, who witnesses said had done nothing wrong, was charged with two counts and released from jail before dawn.



As a mother, Janene speaks of the moral obligation not to support the killing of children anywhere.



In Window Rock, she was stalked and harassed by Walz staffers, who told her, "You've been identified as a disruptor."



A Walz staffer grabbed Janene's Free Palestine sash belt and tried to wrestle her sash belt from her, twisting her wrist, as the man tried to rip her cultural property from her. Navajo police put her in an arrest hold, painfully twisting her arm, separated her from her young child, and wouldn't let her look for her child. Her wrist and arms were injured in the violent police attack by Navajo police and required medical treatment.



"I was never being disrupted. A man attacked me because I held my sash belt up."



Janene says the event was no more than an attempt to buy votes with the claim of "saving Democracy."



"It's important to speak out," and expose the horrendous crimes against humanity around the world and to support Palestine, Kiley said. She interrupted Walz speech and was attacked while holding a Palestine flag. She was grabbed and pushed out from the event, and taken to the Navajo police and released.



Host Justine describes the violations of Navajo solidarity. Justine, who was present at the Navajo rally as media with Red Media, said she never expected that they would be met with such violence. She said Walz staffers had no authority to harass and mistreat Dine' on their homeland.



She said Navajo President Buu Nygren and his staff allowed this to happen.



"They prioritized non-Native people."



"Our tribal sovereignty was put on the back burner."



In support of O'odham protesting Biden in Gila River Indian Community, Justine describes the powerful inspiration of an O'odham woman shouting, "Free Palestine."



Describing the worldwide surge in attacks on Indigenous sovereignty, Koi points out that Evo Morales was attacked in an assassination attempt in Bolivia.



Speaking of harmony, Koi said, "We have so much hope."



The unprovoked attacks on Navajos at the Walz rally have been censored by the local and national media.



The Red Nation Podcast said, "Vice President candidate for the Democratic Party Tim Walz stopped in Window Rock, Arizona where snipers lined the monument and three Diné citizens were brutalized by his staffers during the Harris/Walz campaign stop; 10 days before the general election."



"While standing in the crowd, a Diné woman was continuously harassed by authorities and attacked by a Walz staffer, while another Diné man was brutalized and arrested. Meanwhile, Buu Nygren, President of the Navajo Nation, was getting heckled about his missing Vice President and another woman chanting for Trump in the crowd.



It was clear that campaign staffers weren’t clamping down on “disruptors”, rather, they were targeting Diné people—on their own homelands—policing anyone who supports Palestine."



In this episode, Justine hosts Janene, Kiley, and Koi as they recount their violent removals from the event, and their analyses of Navajo Nation Police, the widespread acceptance of genocide in the Democratic Party, and the blatant disregard for tribal sovereignty during the U.S. presidential elections.



Listen to their words:



Video



Breaking news at Censored News



Interior Sec. Haaland's Pueblo is in the Ballistic Missile Parts Business



Interior Sec. Deb Haaland's tribe's enterprise, Laguna Industries, manufactures parts for both the ballistic missile, and parts for combat jets, including the F-15. Biden recently approved the sale of fifty F-15 jets to Israel in a $20 billion deal.



The discovery comes after Biden was protested by O'odham at Gila River Indian Community, and Interior Sec. Haaland was sued by three Arizona tribes for targeting and destroying the sacred.



Read more:



https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/11/interior-sec-haalands-pueblo-is-in.html



O'odham Woman Becomes Hero When Genocide Joe Comes to Town



LAVEEN VILLAGE, Gila River Indian Community, Arizona -- In the Gila River Indian Community today, Biden claimed to be issuing an apology to Native children who were victims of U.S. boarding schools. His glory campaign was short-lived.



As Biden spoke, an O'odham woman held up this sign: "There Are Still Babies in Mass Graves. Your Apology Means Nothing!! Land Back."



Calling out to Biden, an O'odham woman yelled, "What about the people in Gaza! What about the people in Palestine!"



"How can you apologize for a genocide while actively committing a genocide in Palestine! Free Palestine!"



Read more:

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/10/oodham-woman-becomes-hero-when-genocide.html By Brenda Norrell, Censored News, Nov. 5, 2024Watch The Red Nation podcastVideo https://www.therednation.org/the-red-nation-podcast-3/ NAVAJO NATION, Window Rock, Arizona -- Navajos in solidarity with Palestine were brutalized, tackled, injured and arrested by Navajo Nation police, while being stalked and harassed by Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz' staff members at the Democrats rally on the Navajo Nation, The Red Nation reports.Standing in solidarity with Palestine, Koi was targeted and brutally arrested, and jailed in a tribal jail cell that was no more than a concrete slab on Oct. 26."They had Native snipers pointing their rifles at Indigenous Peoples," Koi said, describing how they were brutalized by Navajo police and Walz campaign staffers."None of us had violent intentions," Koi says on The Red Nation's new podcast.Dragged from the event for no reason, Koi was pinned to the ground by three Navajo Nation police. He was handcuffed and shackled and taken to a concrete slab tribal jail cell in Crownpoint, New Mexico in the eastern Navajo Nation.Koi, who witnesses said had done nothing wrong, was charged with two counts and released from jail before dawn.As a mother, Janene speaks of the moral obligation not to support the killing of children anywhere.In Window Rock, she was stalked and harassed by Walz staffers, who told her, "You've been identified as a disruptor."A Walz staffer grabbed Janene's Free Palestine sash belt and tried to wrestle her sash belt from her, twisting her wrist, as the man tried to rip her cultural property from her. Navajo police put her in an arrest hold, painfully twisting her arm, separated her from her young child, and wouldn't let her look for her child. Her wrist and arms were injured in the violent police attack by Navajo police and required medical treatment."I was never being disrupted. A man attacked me because I held my sash belt up."Janene says the event was no more than an attempt to buy votes with the claim of "saving Democracy.""It's important to speak out," and expose the horrendous crimes against humanity around the world and to support Palestine, Kiley said. She interrupted Walz speech and was attacked while holding a Palestine flag. She was grabbed and pushed out from the event, and taken to the Navajo police and released.Host Justine describes the violations of Navajo solidarity. Justine, who was present at the Navajo rally as media with Red Media, said she never expected that they would be met with such violence. She said Walz staffers had no authority to harass and mistreat Dine' on their homeland.She said Navajo President Buu Nygren and his staff allowed this to happen."They prioritized non-Native people.""Our tribal sovereignty was put on the back burner."In support of O'odham protesting Biden in Gila River Indian Community, Justine describes the powerful inspiration of an O'odham woman shouting, "Free Palestine."Describing the worldwide surge in attacks on Indigenous sovereignty, Koi points out that Evo Morales was attacked in an assassination attempt in Bolivia.Speaking of harmony, Koi said, "We have so much hope."The unprovoked attacks on Navajos at the Walz rally have been censored by the local and national media.The Red Nation Podcast said, "Vice President candidate for the Democratic Party Tim Walz stopped in Window Rock, Arizona where snipers lined the monument and three Diné citizens were brutalized by his staffers during the Harris/Walz campaign stop; 10 days before the general election.""While standing in the crowd, a Diné woman was continuously harassed by authorities and attacked by a Walz staffer, while another Diné man was brutalized and arrested. Meanwhile, Buu Nygren, President of the Navajo Nation, was getting heckled about his missing Vice President and another woman chanting for Trump in the crowd.It was clear that campaign staffers weren’t clamping down on “disruptors”, rather, they were targeting Diné people—on their own homelands—policing anyone who supports Palestine."In this episode, Justine hosts Janene, Kiley, and Koi as they recount their violent removals from the event, and their analyses of Navajo Nation Police, the widespread acceptance of genocide in the Democratic Party, and the blatant disregard for tribal sovereignty during the U.S. presidential elections.Listen to their words:Video https://www.therednation.org/the-red-nation-podcast-3/ Breaking news at Censored NewsInterior Sec. Haaland's Pueblo is in the Ballistic Missile Parts BusinessInterior Sec. Deb Haaland's tribe's enterprise, Laguna Industries, manufactures parts for both the ballistic missile, and parts for combat jets, including the F-15. Biden recently approved the sale of fifty F-15 jets to Israel in a $20 billion deal.The discovery comes after Biden was protested by O'odham at Gila River Indian Community, and Interior Sec. Haaland was sued by three Arizona tribes for targeting and destroying the sacred.Read more:O'odham Woman Becomes Hero When Genocide Joe Comes to TownLAVEEN VILLAGE, Gila River Indian Community, Arizona -- In the Gila River Indian Community today, Biden claimed to be issuing an apology to Native children who were victims of U.S. boarding schools. His glory campaign was short-lived.As Biden spoke, an O'odham woman held up this sign: "There Are Still Babies in Mass Graves. Your Apology Means Nothing!! Land Back."Calling out to Biden, an O'odham woman yelled, "What about the people in Gaza! What about the people in Palestine!""How can you apologize for a genocide while actively committing a genocide in Palestine! Free Palestine!"Read more: For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/11/new...

§ by Brenda Norrell Dine' (Navajo) is removed from the Democrats rally in Window Rock. Image The Red Nation video. https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/11/new...