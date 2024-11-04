top
North Coast Anti-War

Communique from HUMBOLDT: SMASH the "new normal"

by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
An anonymous communique from Humboldt about window-smashing in solidarity with Palestine
An anonymous communique from Humboldt about window-smashing in solidarity with Palestine
original image (960x1238)
Source: ewokrevolt.noblogs.org

Just before Cal Poly Humboldt's Fall preview, in the night of November 1st, the University got their own preview into the continuation of action for Palestine in Goudi'ni. Amid visiting families and prospective students, the Administration arose to broken window after broken window, including broken glass doors of Intifada Hall (the administrative building where cops were bonked and the occupation began in the Spring) and Forbes Gym (where Fall preview check-ins and breakfast were scheduled to occur).

CPH is a colonial institution occupying stolen indigenous Wiyot lands it refuses to give back. In a world where Institutions only understand the language of money, we must make colonization untenable through property destruction and resistance.

For all the Palestinian martyrs, grab a friend and a hammer and smash the "new normal".
Land Back includes Palestine!
Escalate against Empire!
For more information: http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_2.jpg
original image (960x542)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_3.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_4.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_5.jpg
original image (1152x2048)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_6.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_7.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_8.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_9.jpg
original image (2048x1152)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
§
by Anonymous
Mon, Nov 4, 2024 4:49PM
sm_10.jpg
original image (960x1279)
http://ewokrevolt.noblogs.org
