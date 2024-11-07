From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Make Meaning of the Moment: Progressive Post-Election Mass Call
Thursday, November 07, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Other
Election Response Center Project
Virtual event - join from anywhere
Thursday, November 7 at 5 - 6 PM PT (8 – 9 PM ET)
We don’t know what’s going to happen in the election.
We do know that the stakes are high and that no matter the outcome, we need to be ready for next steps.
Join with members of 100+ progressive organizations as we move quickly to “Make Meaning of the Moment” after Election Day.
Accessibility: ASL interpretation and live captioning
Election Response Center is a project hosted by Public Citizen, Working Families Party,
MoveOn Civic Action, Indivisible, ACLU, and 100+ more progressive organizations.
