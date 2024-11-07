Make Meaning of the Moment: Progressive Post-Election Mass Call

Date:

Thursday, November 07, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Election Response Center Project

Location Details:

Virtual event - join from anywhere

Thursday, November 7 at 5 - 6 PM PT (8 – 9 PM ET)



We don’t know what’s going to happen in the election.



We do know that the stakes are high and that no matter the outcome, we need to be ready for next steps.



Join with members of 100+ progressive organizations as we move quickly to “Make Meaning of the Moment” after Election Day.



Accessibility: ASL interpretation and live captioning



Election Response Center is a project hosted by Public Citizen, Working Families Party,

MoveOn Civic Action, Indivisible, ACLU, and 100+ more progressive organizations.