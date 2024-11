Need a ride to the polls to cast your vote in the 2024 Election? Here are some optionsfor FREE or discounted rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.SF Bay Area transportation info here: https://mtc.ca.gov/news/take-transit-or-bay-wheels-vote Where's my polling place?Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place Has my vote been counted?Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot I am disabled. What are my rights to accommodation on accessing the voting booth?Go here: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/resources/voting Where can I find voting information in multiple languages?Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/language-requirements FREE PUBLIC TRANSITClipper® is the Bay Area’s all-in-one transit card, with discounts for youth, seniors, people with disabilities and people with low incomes - BART, locals buses, light rail systems.Marin County: On Election Day, all trips on Marin Transit local buses will be FREESanta Clara Co./Silicon Valley: Valley Transit Authority / VTA - FREE rides will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. when the polls open and will continue through 8:00 p.m. when the polls close.Solano County: SolTrans to offer FREE rides on all Local and Paratransit services on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Our commitment is to offer free rides this election day to allow our community access to the polls.Sonoma County: Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit, and Sonoma County Transit have teamed up to provide FREE transit countywide for all fixed routes on Election Day. Voting hours on Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.Mendocino County: Mendocino Transit Authority is offering FREE rides to polling stations on Election Day"FREE rides [on] Tuesday along fixed route MTA buses across the county, reaching polling locations from Gualala to Fort Bragg, Boonville to Willits."BIKE SHAREDiscounted bike rentals on Election Day with Bay Wheels, the Bay Area's regional bike share program serving Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco.Use promo code VOTE24LYFT & UBERBOTH Uber and Lyft are offering 50% off any ride (up to $10) to get to your local polling place so you can cast your vote.Uber: Click on the "Go Vote!" tile in app ( https://www.uber.com/newsroom/vote-2024/ Lyft: promo code VOTE24LIME SCOOTERSLime is offering free rides to vote early starting on Vote Early Day (10/29) and running through Election Day (11/5). Lime scooters and e-bikes will be available for free using the following code: VOTE2024