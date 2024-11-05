top
North Coast
North Coast
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/5/2024
California East Bay North Bay / Marin North Coast San Francisco South Bay Government & Elections

#Vote2024: FREE and Discounted Rides to the Election Polls

FREE and Discounted Transportation to Go Vote
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area public transit agencies & companies
Location Details:
FREE and Discounted Transportation to Go Vote
Need a ride to the polls to cast your vote in the 2024 Election? Here are some options
for FREE or discounted rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

SF Bay Area transportation info here: https://mtc.ca.gov/news/take-transit-or-bay-wheels-vote

Where's my polling place?
Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

Has my vote been counted?
Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot

I am disabled. What are my rights to accommodation on accessing the voting booth?
Go here: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/resources/voting

Where can I find voting information in multiple languages?
Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/language-requirements


FREE PUBLIC TRANSIT

Clipper® is the Bay Area’s all-in-one transit card, with discounts for youth, seniors, people with disabilities and people with low incomes - BART, locals buses, light rail systems.

https://mtc.ca.gov/operations/traveler-services/clipper


Marin County: On Election Day, all trips on Marin Transit local buses will be FREE

https://marintransit.org/meetings-events/2024/fare-free-day-election-day-2024


Santa Clara Co./Silicon Valley: Valley Transit Authority / VTA - FREE rides will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. when the polls open and will continue through 8:00 p.m. when the polls close.

https://www.vta.org/blog/vta-offers-free-rides-vote-election-day


Solano County: SolTrans to offer FREE rides on all Local and Paratransit services on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Our commitment is to offer free rides this election day to allow our community access to the polls.

https://www.soltrans.org/news/ride-free-to-vote-2024


Sonoma County: Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit, and Sonoma County Transit have teamed up to provide FREE transit countywide for all fixed routes on Election Day. Voting hours on Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

https://www.srcity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2776


Mendocino County: Mendocino Transit Authority is offering FREE rides to polling stations on Election Day

"FREE rides [on] Tuesday along fixed route MTA buses across the county, reaching polling locations from Gualala to Fort Bragg, Boonville to Willits."

https://www.sfgate.com/news/bayarea/article/mta-offers-voters-free-transportation-to-the-19880423.php


BIKE SHARE

Discounted bike rentals on Election Day with Bay Wheels, the Bay Area's regional bike share program serving Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco.

Use promo code VOTE24

https://mtc.ca.gov/operations/traveler-services/bay-wheels-bike-share-program


LYFT & UBER

BOTH Uber and Lyft are offering 50% off any ride (up to $10) to get to your local polling place so you can cast your vote.

Uber: Click on the "Go Vote!" tile in app (https://www.uber.com/newsroom/vote-2024/)

Lyft: promo code VOTE24


LIME SCOOTERS

Lime is offering free rides to vote early starting on Vote Early Day (10/29) and running through Election Day (11/5). Lime scooters and e-bikes will be available for free using the following code: VOTE2024

https://voteearlyday.org/free-rides-to-vote-early/

Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 4, 2024 8:12AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
Central Valley
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code