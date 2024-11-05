From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#Vote2024: FREE and Discounted Rides to the Election Polls
Date:
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area public transit agencies & companies
Location Details:
FREE and Discounted Transportation to Go Vote
Need a ride to the polls to cast your vote in the 2024 Election? Here are some options
for FREE or discounted rides on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
SF Bay Area transportation info here: https://mtc.ca.gov/news/take-transit-or-bay-wheels-vote
Where's my polling place?
Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place
Has my vote been counted?
Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot
I am disabled. What are my rights to accommodation on accessing the voting booth?
Go here: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/resources/voting
Where can I find voting information in multiple languages?
Go here: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/language-requirements
FREE PUBLIC TRANSIT
Clipper® is the Bay Area’s all-in-one transit card, with discounts for youth, seniors, people with disabilities and people with low incomes - BART, locals buses, light rail systems.
https://mtc.ca.gov/operations/traveler-services/clipper
Marin County: On Election Day, all trips on Marin Transit local buses will be FREE
https://marintransit.org/meetings-events/2024/fare-free-day-election-day-2024
Santa Clara Co./Silicon Valley: Valley Transit Authority / VTA - FREE rides will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. when the polls open and will continue through 8:00 p.m. when the polls close.
https://www.vta.org/blog/vta-offers-free-rides-vote-election-day
Solano County: SolTrans to offer FREE rides on all Local and Paratransit services on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Our commitment is to offer free rides this election day to allow our community access to the polls.
https://www.soltrans.org/news/ride-free-to-vote-2024
Sonoma County: Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit, and Sonoma County Transit have teamed up to provide FREE transit countywide for all fixed routes on Election Day. Voting hours on Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
https://www.srcity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2776
Mendocino County: Mendocino Transit Authority is offering FREE rides to polling stations on Election Day
"FREE rides [on] Tuesday along fixed route MTA buses across the county, reaching polling locations from Gualala to Fort Bragg, Boonville to Willits."
https://www.sfgate.com/news/bayarea/article/mta-offers-voters-free-transportation-to-the-19880423.php
BIKE SHARE
Discounted bike rentals on Election Day with Bay Wheels, the Bay Area's regional bike share program serving Berkeley, Emeryville, Oakland, San Jose and San Francisco.
Use promo code VOTE24
https://mtc.ca.gov/operations/traveler-services/bay-wheels-bike-share-program
LYFT & UBER
BOTH Uber and Lyft are offering 50% off any ride (up to $10) to get to your local polling place so you can cast your vote.
Uber: Click on the "Go Vote!" tile in app (https://www.uber.com/newsroom/vote-2024/)
Lyft: promo code VOTE24
LIME SCOOTERS
Lime is offering free rides to vote early starting on Vote Early Day (10/29) and running through Election Day (11/5). Lime scooters and e-bikes will be available for free using the following code: VOTE2024
https://voteearlyday.org/free-rides-to-vote-early/
► ▼ IMC Network